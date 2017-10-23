Letter: Caterina for town councilor in Scarborough

Jean Marie Caterina is one of those people who take public service seriously. She is one of the few candidates for Scarborough Town Council who knocks on hundreds of doors to hear from voters on issues that are important to our community. In her last term on the council she was instrumental in creating the Senior Tax Rebate program to help fixed-income seniors cope with their property tax burden, and wants to expand that benefit. She will continue to press for consensus building on the council, to keep residential property taxes in check, and to maintain the educational excellence of our public school system.

Scarborough is a diverse and growing community and it takes strong and thoughtful town leaders to properly manage and sustain that growth. Caterina is a leader we can rely on to keep us moving in the right direction.

Steve Hendrickson

Scarborough