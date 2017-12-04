Letter: Buying ‘local’ shouldn’t exclude franchises

“Think LOCAL!” and “Portland Buy Local” sound so much the same – but they are not.

Think LOCAL! is open to all, dedicated to helping individuals and small businesses grow through effective networking and relationship-building while supporting local nonprofit organizations.

Portland Buy Local is a campaign of independent businesses in Portland.

What is the difference?

Think LOCAL! supports all local small businesses and nonprofits throughout Maine, encouraging local capital investment, local jobs, and locally owned and operated resources.

Portland Buy Local is a small group of independent businesses who assert that those who operate on a purely independent basis take a special pride in their trade.

It’s important for consumers to understand that many franchises in Maine are locally owned and operated. When someone purchases a franchise, they buy a template for success. A franchise owner does not reinvent the wheel, as would an independent operator – they are supported by the knowledge base, product standards, operational methodologies, and proven results of a turnkey business practice; their success is the product and service reliability provided to local clients.

I own a local real estate franchise. There is nothing more local than a Realtor. Your Realtors are your neighbors, school board members, and voters.

Local franchises are owned by local small business practitioners who provide a reliable product or service to their community. Reinvention of the wheel each day does not necessarily result in a better product, pricing, or consumer advantage.

Please Think LOCAL as you do your holiday shopping.

Rachel Reed

Falmouth