Home / Opinion / Letter: Black Lives Matter at Brunswick church

Letter: Black Lives Matter at Brunswick church

By on December 4, 2017
  • Mail this page!
  • Delicious
  • -1

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick recently installed a Black Lives Matter banner on the side of our building.

Black Lives Matter is the latest chapter in our nation’s long struggle for racial justice. The movement began in response to the 2012 killing of Florida teenager Trayvon Martin, and it continues to protest how black people and other people of color are deprived of basic rights and dignity. The Black Lives Matter movement advocates for all marginalized voices – women, people with disabilities, LGBTQ people, the undocumented.

Our Black Lives Matter banner expresses our support for this movement, as we understand it. Our banner also reflects the work our congregation is doing within our hearts and souls. We live in a society where white people are afforded privileges. Those privileges are often denied to people of color, who instead face obstacles and biases. As a congregation, we are trying to identify and understand those privileges and biases so that we can work more effectively to help create a just and inclusive society.

Our banner represents the world we dream of: A world where people of color are treated fairly by the justice system and have the same educational, housing, and job opportunities as white people, a world where skin color does not signify inherent worth or lack of worth. We seek to raise our awareness and to help build communities where people who seem different are no longer seen as “other,” but who instead can be understood and accepted for who they are.

Sylvia Stocker, minister
Brunswick

-1
Related Items
  • Little crow

    It is disappointing to see a member of the clergy supporting the “Black Lives Matter” movement, which is indirectly responsible for the deaths of scores of policemen, and ironically for the deaths of many young black men who are being murdered by the hundreds in cities like Chicago by other black men.

    Heather MacDonald, who wrote “The War on Cops” contends that the BLM movement has forced police departments to abandon their proactive policing methods in inner cities, and the result is a spike in violent crime in those cities; despite a nationwide drop in violent crime since 1990.

    I have seen footage of Black Lives Matter rallies, where the chant was “What do we want? Dead cops! When do we want ’em? Now!” Well, they got their wish, as scores of policemen were murdered execution-style by crazies spurred on by Black Lives Matter.

    And remember the issue of the Forecaster where local police chiefs said they couldn’t find enough applicants to fill the jobs? Would you want to take a job that faces such hostility, where an ordinary traffic stop could end your life?