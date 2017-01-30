Letter: 'Big Oil' trying to sway South Portland lawsuit

It does seem a little like overkill for at least six organizations to file friend-of-the-court briefs in the Portland Pipe Line Corp. lawsuit against the city of South Portland. This is especially true since the pipeline officials continually claimed that they had no plans to bring tar sands oil to load onto ships from their pier in South Portland. So the American Petroleum Institute (a big gun in the world of fossil fuels) joins a suit to protect the rights of a company to protect its right to conduct a business it has no plans to put into action. That sounds like sanctuary cities for Big Oil to me.

Mary Jane Ferrier

South Portland