Letter: Beem puts Hardy's art in new light

My thanks to Edgar Allen Beem for his heartfelt tribute to DeWitt Hardy (“The Universal Notebook: DeWitt Hardy’s real life, death”).

I also first met Hardy in the 1970s, while knocking about the Hackmatack Playhouse. When I saw “Woman and Chair” I had to have it, and made my first Hardy purchase with three cords of seasoned, split maple firewood. It has hung in pride of place in my abode ever since, and I look at her every day.

I was stunned to read of her tragic back story, and will never see her the same as before, but I will certainly keep looking.

David W. Mortimer

Lewiston