Letter: Beem on the mark about fringe candidates

After reading Edgar Allen Beems’ “What’s Left of Me?” I had to express my appreciation for his in-depth summary of the current political landscape and realistic description of the damage that third-party and independent candidates have done to our election process and the nation. Certainly, we need to hear the opinions and recommendations of these well-meaning, passionate spokespersons, but, as Beem clearly points out, their active participation in the actual voting process can only draw support away from the thoughtful, centrist candidates not those supported by the less well informed, limited interest fringe groups. I look forward to Beem’s continuing columns.

Millard E. Carr

Waldoboro