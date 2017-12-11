Letter: Beem is right about money, wrong about Trump

Edgar Allen Beem is right about “Our outlaw government.” That’s why Donald Trump was elected and Hillary lost. He misses the fact that money and power centers (Washington, D.C., New York and California) all went for Hillary; all people with more money than brains. Money corrupts both parties and Trump fully understands this. That’s why both parties are afraid of him, especially the left wing of the Democrats, who I find lacking in common sense. What happened to all on the left who said the economy would tank if Trump was elected? He is doing exactly what he said he would. I’m an independent voter who thinks both parties are corrupt.

Ernie Lamarre

Brunswick