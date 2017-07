I’m sure Edgar Allen Beem believes in what he writes, but he shows his hand when he calls half the voters in this country, the Trump base, “gullible.” That comment is similar to Hillary Clinton’s “deplorables” statement. When Beem makes it clear he believes people who don’t think like him are gullible, deplorable or wrong, “that sounds like a recipe for a police state” – his words.

Bob Kammann

Wiscasset