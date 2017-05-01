Letter: Beem has a blind spot on the left

I have an abiding mistrust of one who parrots the party line every time. All I can think of is 1930s Germany and Pol Pot’s killing fields. One was right, the other was left. Edgar Allen Beem mocks many ideas of the right, of which some are merited; some not so much. I have yet to hear him criticize any tenet of the left. I do lean to the left, but I also clean my ears every so often to hear the other side. Beem has now mocked me, because I drink Natural Ice. I am old and poor and that’s what I can afford. It’s tough to be old and set in your ways, isn’t it?

Michael Ahern

Portland