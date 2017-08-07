Letter: Beem correctly reads the political climate

We want to express our appreciation for Edgar Allen Beems’ attempts to articulate our views of the current national climate of political dysfunction. What we find more disturbing than the actions of the current part-time resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. are the conditions that led to his election. It continues to amaze us how so many Americans can condone and excuse those actions and continue to support him and the duplicitous organizations that benefit from his/their policies and actions that will most harm those very supporters. Somehow those underlying conditions must be honestly addressed before the nation can truly be great again.

Millard and Mary Carr

Waldoboro