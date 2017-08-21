Letter: Beem column tugs at the heartstrings

Kudos and thanks to Edgar Allen Beem for sharing “You look like you just lost your best friend.”

As a summer visitor, I enjoy reading The Forecaster, especially the columns by Beem and others, many of whom express opinions I do not share. However, the diversity of views is refreshing and is what journalism should be.

Beem’s tribute to Christopher J. Couch was heartfelt and poignant. After reading the article, twice, I felt as if I knew both characters, and apparently they were just that.

James T. Cook

Orr’s Island