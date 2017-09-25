Home / Opinion / Letter: Beem can't deal with the reality of Trump

Letter: Beem can't deal with the reality of Trump

By on September 25, 2017
Edgar Allen Beem rarely writes anything I agree with and his column, “Dreamers are Americans,” fails to disappoint. This typical tirade makes two things very clear: Beem thinks any person who wants to live in America illegally has the right to be here, while everyone who voted for Donald Trump is unqualified, angry, bitter, and stuck to old and worn-out ways.

I’m not feeling the love here. So much for the facade of diversity, openness, love, peace, and all those virtues some progressives like Beem claim to favor. It is stunning just how the gloves have come off and real motives and intentions have surfaced in the words and actions of some left-leaning Americans like Beem since Trump was elected president.

It is apparent Beem really believes the caustic comments he has made about conservatives, and he relishes an opportunity to vent his profound frustration that a free election has produced an administration that scares him to death. Those who didn’t vote for President Obama winced and wistfully waited for the day when he wasn’t America’s president any longer, but I don’t recall the nasty vitriol considered mainstream thinking in some progressive circles today. These are the days of Trump. Let those who oppose him and his policies, including Beem, deal with this reality without calling every supporter of Trump unkind names. There’s an election scheduled in 2020, and you’ll have your chance for vindication.

John D. Wentworth
Pownal

  • EdBeem

    First, you’re correct, I can’t deal with Trump as president, because his election is the greatest existential threat this country has ever faced. Second, if you don’t remember Obama being called every nasty thing in the book, you obviously weren’t paying attention. Trump led the racist charge to delegitimize Obama as a foreigner, a socialist and Muslim. Third, I’m not sure it was a free election. It was rigged by Citizen United, Republican gerrymandering and a electoral college system that gives more weight to rural states than to urban states. It was also influenced by Russian hackers planting false stories and by Comey’s antics. The majority of Americans do not recognize the legitimacy of the Trump presidency. Finally, I seriously doubt Trump will serve a full term. He will be removed for cause or quit when it becomes apparent that he has no support in this country except from what’s left of his unfortunate base. Legitimate conservatives and real Christians do not support this vulgar, self-serving barbarian.

  • Queenie42

    None of us will be dealing with the reality of Trump or anyone else for that matter if he doesn’t shut his pie hole and land us all in a nuclear war.
    Trump took an oath with his hand on a book he has never read defending a Constitution he has never read. He is a nutter. And he is just itching to push the code buttons. That, to me, is proof of insanity. This planet never lived in such fear under Obama.
    As for the people who support Trump and his policies, there is nothing lower in decent people’s estimation. Lower than a snake’s belly. And just plain ignorant. Sad.