Letter: Bath-Tsugaru program thanks partners

The Bath-Tsugaru Student Exchange Program would like to thank all of those organizations and individuals who partnered with us on March 4, Japanese Culture Day, to offer a variety of activities related to the sister city relationship between Bath and Tsugaru in Japan. Your support is essential to maintaining the ties between our cities and keeping this wonderful opportunity to travel to Japan or host a Japanese student visible to the Bath community.

Anne Schlitt, president

Bath-Tsugaru Student Exchange Program