Letter: Bank says thanks for the welcome to Freeport

I would like to sincerely thank the greater Freeport community for the warm welcome they have extended to our Kennebec Savings Bank team as we have settled into our new Electronic Banking and Loan Center on Lower Main Street. Liz, Travis and I appreciate the support we have received from the Greater Freeport Chamber of Commerce, Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce, as well as the local nonprofit organizations, businesses and residents.

For more than 147 years, the success of Kennebec Savings Bank has been built on relationships, and we are excited to share our personalized service and commitment to community with the people of greater Freeport. On behalf of our Freeport team and more than 120 employees who work at Kennebec Savings Bank, we are looking forward to our future in Freeport. We are proud to be part of a town that supports and nurtures the success of its people and its businesses.

Bill Hill

Kennebec Savings Bank

Freeport