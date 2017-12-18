Home / Opinion / Letter: Balentine's defense of Keillor evokes sarcasm

Letter: Balentine's defense of Keillor evokes sarcasm

By on December 18, 2017
  • Mail this page!
  • Delicious
  • 1

I want to thank John Balentine for his well-thought out column on Garrison Keillor (“Keillor isn’t a Rose (or Lauer) by any other name”). The only slight imbalance came from giving Keillor’s side of the story and not that of his accuser. Honestly, though, it was such a carefully crafted argument, with so much evidence behind it, I don’t think we even need her side. Consider the irrefutable points Balentine made:

1 — It’s Garrison Keillor. We love Garrison Keillor. We’ve loved him for years. It is completely absurd to consider that a well-loved public figure could be guilty of sexual impropriety.

2 — Only one woman has come forward to accuse him. Therefore, it is not very likely to have happened.

3 — Anyway, it was years ago.

4 — And this one I find the most convincing: Keillor himself said that it was accidental. I believe him. If women insist on posing naked next to you for photographs, it is virtually impossible not to accidentally touch their bare skin.

I think Balentine’s point is proved. Keillor’s accuser is clearly jumping on the lucrative gravy train of women calling out men for sexual impropriety. We shouldn’t listen to her.

Or, wait a minute. Maybe Balentine’s response is why the problem is so rampant to begin with.

Leah Salow
South Portland

1
Related Items
  • reperto

    Nobody knows the accuser’s side. Do you, Ms. Salow? The fact is MPR has not said what specifically the accuser has accused Mr. Keillor of. They haven’t even told him what he’s accused of.

    How can Mr. Balentine give the accuser’s side of the story, when nobody knows what it is?

    That’s one reason many people are so outraged. Keillor has had his reputation destroyed without knowing what he’s accused of (he’s had to guess), and without having the opportunity to give his side of the story before they decided to destroy his reputation.

    The 6th amendment of the US Constitution states that people should know what they are accused of, and have a right to defend themselves against those accusations. Keillor has not been given any such opportunity by the CEO of MPR, Jon McTaggart.

    McTaggart should be immediately fired.

  • Philip Zivnuska

    Society’s rules are changing. For too long women have not been believed or even taken seriously when making charges of sexual assault. If the recent improvements are to remain strong, it will be necessary to insure that the pendulum doesn’t swing too far in the other direction. False charges have happened before. Remember the Duke lacrosse team? What are the proper actions for a heterosexual male to take to avoid being destroyed by a single unsubstantiated claim of improper sexual behavior? Shall all hetero men be forced to adopt the “Pence Rule.”