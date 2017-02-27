Letter: Balentine columns inspire response

Recent columns by John Balentine encourage response and generally, Forecaster readers provide. I agree with the reader who responded to Balentine’s interest in watching four years of “Trump must-see TV” by reminding that democracy demands more active involvement and voters must demand real representation and real rule of law.

Concerning the tradition of rugged individualism in Maine, this democracy is constitutionally bound to follow the will of the people. It is easy to rouse resentment against entitlements and welfare, but actually these programs are intended to provide for the most needy; investing in health, nutrition, and education for young people benefits the entire state. Corporate welfare and industrial entitlements to lure investors to Maine have not demonstrated long-term benefits to all Mainers.

Finally I was intrigued by Balentine’s column about made-in-the-USA cars and went to the Kogod site to discover that electric cars are rising in the analysis and the Tesla S4 should be “Made in America” when the Nevada factory is fully operational. That car will be decidedly better for the economy than the coveted Corvette.

Robert Libby

Chebeague Island