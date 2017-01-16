Letter: Artist studios would improve Bayside

In regard to selling the Bayside land once occupied by the Public Works Department, Portland City Councilor David Brenerman states “the most important thing is, we change the use to try to improve the neighborhood.” What use does Brenerman think will work in improving that area of Bayside that has for almost two decades been plagued by the presence of Preble Street Resource Center? And the city, through it’s zoning, has contributed to the problem being what it is today.

One use that would work was first proposed in 2004 and was supported by national acclaimed organization Artspace in a 2011 report about turning the PWD’s “General Store” building into an arts facility with affordable artists studios. This has been done many times in many other cities around the country and resulted in neighborhoods being transformed by these powerful engines for creative economic growth.

Jay York

Portland