Letter: Affordable Care Act is not 'Obamacare'

Hey, President Trump: Please stop calling the Affordable Care Act “Obamacare.” The ACA had enough bipartisan support to be passed. “Obamacare” is a prejudicial term intended to discredit the act and ally latent, racist opposition to it.

Privatization has never saved the general population money. Look at the demise of the public utilities we once all enjoyed. The next item in Portland will be trash disposal.

The ACA provided millions of people with health care. Some hadn’t figured the would ever need health care when the act passed. Now they need the coverage.

Sally Rollins

Portland