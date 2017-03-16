LePage taps South Portland's Hasson for education chief

SOUTH PORTLAND — Robert Hasson Jr., acting commissioner of the Maine Department of Education since last November, was nominated by Gov. Paul LePage to serve as commissioner.

Hasson, a South Portland resident, started his education career as a teacher, then a principal, and was superintendent of the Cumberland-North Yarmouth School Administrative District 51 from 1993-2013. He was deputy executive director of the Maine School Management Association from 2013-2015, where he served as executive director of the Maine School Superintendents Association.

“Bob Hasson has demonstrated that he understands the one thing that matters most in education: every decision should be made based on the best interest of our students,” LePage said in a press release Thursday morning.