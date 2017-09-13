Legislators to field questions in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK — Local lawmakers will meet with residents over coffee at the Coastal Landing Retirement Community on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

The event, organized by Coastal Landing residents and AARP Maine volunteers, will include state Sen. Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic; Rep. Seth Berry, D-Bowdoinham; Rep. Jay McCreight, D-Harpswell; Rep. Jeff Pierce, R-Dresden; Rep. Denise Tepler, D-Topsham, and Rep. Ralph Tucker, D-Brunswick.

Lawmakers will answer questions over free refresments in the Community Room at the 142 Neptune Drive campus.