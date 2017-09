Longtime Falmouth field hockey coach Robin Haley won the 200th game of her 23-year career Saturday, when the Yachtsmen blanked visiting Noble, 2-0. Haley began coaching Falmouth in 1995, when the Yachtsmen played in Class C. This fall, Falmouth is a full-fledged member of the Southwestern Maine Activities Association, playing Class A foes exclusively. Haley has guided the Yachtsmen to the playoffs in 21 of her 22 previous seasons.

