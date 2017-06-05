LaCasse a candidate to unseat Duson in Portland

PORTLAND — The race to unseat at-large City Councilor Jill Duson in November expanded Sunday when Spring Street resident Bree LaCasse announced her candidacy at Congress Square Park.

LaCasse, 41, joins Kellogg Street resident Joseph Brunelle in the race for the three-year term. Duson has not officially announced her candidacy, but has said she intends to seek a sixth term.

Nomination papers for elected offices become available July 3 for the Nov. 7 election. At-large candidates must gather at least 300 and no more than 500 signatures of registered voters and submit them to the city clerk’s office by Aug. 28.

LaCasse said she chose Congress Square for her announcement because she fought to save it as a public space after councilors voted to sell the property in 2013.

LaCasse also criticized Duson for not supporting a bond to renovate four elementary schools.