Karate students compete at Bucksport tournament

Tracy’s Karate-Ju-Jitsu students from the Yarmouth dojo recently participated in the 102nd karate tournament in Bucksport. Approximately 175 competitors from all over Maine and Canada vied for championship trophies. Sensei Jenna Rice was promoted to third degree black belt.

Front row, from left: Daicey Speirs, Helen Curren, Myles Douglas, Piper MacArthur (second place) and Dylan Windsor.

Middle Row: Ben Curren, Kate Thibodeau, John Sprague, Maya Douglas, Afton Mick, Julia Tracy, Sensei Caroline Tracy (second place), Levi Windsor, Daly O’Sullivan, Gracyn Mick and Priscilla Stetson.

Back Row: Sensei Kristy Dawes, Sensei Cameron Sarchi, Sensei Kristi Sarchi, Heather Kilcollins (third place), Lee Thibodeau, Emmett Shea (first place), Sensei John Dawes, Sensei Lauren Dawes (second place), Sensei Jenna Rice (first place), Sensei Justin Dawes (first place and third place), Sensei Justin Hobart (third place), Sensei Johnathan MacArthur (first place), Jeffrey Adey (first place and third place), Sensei Eric Tracy (grand champion) and Kerry Stetson.