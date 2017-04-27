Jetport repairs will change takeoff and landing patterns

PORTLAND — Repairs to a taxiway at the Portland International Jetport will increase aircraft noise in the city, South Portland, Scarborough and Cape Elizabeth because of altered takeoff and landing patterns.

Airport Director Paul Bradbury announced April 27 the taxiway repairs will reduce the number of planes taking off or landing from the west in early morning and late evening. The repairs are scheduled to be made from May 15 to June 6.

“Our goal is to be a good neighbor, and good neighbors give advanced notice of an inconvenience,” Bradbury said. “(We) are very cognizant that this construction project will have an impact on our surrounding community for three weeks.”

The Jetport has reduced some noise using westerly approaches and departures and a daytime approach route over Portland Harbor, Bradbury said.

Residents inconvenienced by aircraft noise are invited to submit a noise complaint on the Jetport’s Noise Abatement Program website at http://bit.ly/2pDNrzH.