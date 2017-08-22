Jail inmate walks away from Portland job

PORTLAND — Authorities are looking for a Seattle man who they say walked off his jail work-release job.

Larry P. Goodwin, 41, walked away from 158 Fore St. around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to a press release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Goodwin is white, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 260 pounds, has brown hair, hazel eyes and a short beard. He was serving a nine-month sentence for operating with a suspended or revoked license, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, and operating under the influence, according to the press release

He was scheduled to be released in February 2018. Anyone with information about Goodwin’s whereabouts is asked to call 774-1444, ext. 2105.

Goodwin