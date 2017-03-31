It was a starry winter in the Mid-Coast

Brunswick’s Madeline Suhr was named the KVAC girls’ basketball Player of the Year.

Mt. Ararat’s Katherine Leckbee qualified for the KVAC girls’ indoor track all-star team.

The winter sports season circa 2016-17 was a competitive one in the Mid-Coast and many athletes from Brunswick, Morse and Mt. Ararat were named to postseason all-star teams.

Here’s an overview:

Basketball

The biggest basketball story this winter was Brunswick’s girls’ team reaching the state final for the first time.

The Dragons placed Sabrina Armstrong, Brooke Barter and Madeline Suhr on the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference All-Conference team. They were joined by Morse’s Noa Sreden and Mt. Ararat’s Nikki Bradstreet.

Brunswick’s Aidan Sachs, Morse’s Sreden, Samantha Brown and Hope Faulkingham and Mt. Ararat’s Bradstreet, Katelyn Cox, Kate Guerin, Lauren Labbay, Sabrina Paetow and Ashley Parker all qualified for the KVAC All-Academic team.

Brunswick’s Sam Farrell was named KVAC Coach of the Year.

Brunswick’s Suhr played for the Class AA/A/B South team in the Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Star Game. The South beat the North, 93-79.

On the boys’ side, the KVAC All-Conference team included Brunswick’s Nate Benoit and Josh Dorr and Morse’s Dakota Freeman and Parker Onorato.

Brunswick’s Jackson Gordon, Morse’s Alex Fernald and Mt. Ararat’s Joseph Beale, Cameron Cox and Cole Guerin qualified for the KVAC All-Academic team.

Morse’s Freeman was named KVAC Player of the Year.

Brunswick’s Todd Hanson was named KVAC Coach of the Year.

Hockey

The Class A all-state boys’ hockey first-team included Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon defenseman Ryley Austin.

Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon forward Noah Austin was named to the all-state second-team.

On the girls’ side, the North Region all-star first-team included Brunswick forward Jenna Brooks.

The second-team featured Brunswick forward Beth Labbe and goalie Marilynn Daniel.

Mt. Ararat/Morse defenseman Kieley Hetherington was an honorable mention.

Track

The KVAC Class A boys’ indoor track all-star team included Brunswick’s Sullivan Boyd, Carlyle Boyle, Samuel Cenescar, Andrew Chingos, Aaron Gary, Daniel Lyons, Sawyer Nicholson and Seth White and Mt. Ararat’s Matthew Donovan, Jax Hollenbach, Tommy Leslie, Cameron Meier and Ethan Rac.

Brunswick’s Boyd, Nicholson and Aaron Carlson and Mt. Ararat’s Donovan qualified for the KVAC All-Academic team.

Brunswick’s White was named Male Athlete of the KVAC meet.

The KVAC Class A girls’ indoor track all-star team included Brunswick’s Micaela Ashby and Tea Kepler and Mt. Ararat’s Wyley Fitzpatrick, Haley Frizzle, Colette Kinkade, Katherine Leckbee, Katie Lynch and Sara York.

Brunswick’s Emma Miller, Carly Poulton and Kira Wolpow and Mt. Ararat’s Emily McCracken, Lindsey Papa, Alana Weaver and Emily Welch qualified for the KVAC All-Academic team.

In Class B, Morse’s Alex Wicks qualified for the All-Academic team.

Morse’s Sydney McCarren made the Class B girls’ KVAC All-Conference team.

Teammate Kelsea Albertson qualified for the KVAC All-Academic team.

Swimming

The KVAC Class A boys’ swimming all-star team included Brunswick’s Nicco Bartone, Eddie Capoldo, Brian Hess, Finn Jacobs, Henry Raker, Jeremy Vuong, Sam Washington, Seth White and Matt Yost and Mt. Ararat’s Devin Hoskins.

Brunswick’s Nicholas White and Mt. Ararat’s Aaron Hyde qualified for the KVAC All-Academic team.

Brunswick’s Dave Bright was named KVAC Class A boys’ Coach of the Year.

The KVAC Class A girls’ all-star team included Brunswick’s Emily Cowan, Hannah Escoe, Alex Morse, Dina Murphy, Mallory Palmer, Anna Ryder, Sabina Smith, Caitlin Tycz and Ella Tycz.

Brunswick’s Cowan, Escoe, Smith, Caitlin Tycz and Lauren Grocholl and Mt. Ararat’s Karlie Brillant, Maia Carlson, Haley Frizzle, Keri Lachapelle and Calista O’Farrell all qualified for the KVAC All-Academic team.

Caitlyn Tycz was named Female Swimmer of the KVAC Meet.

In Class B, Morse’s Tucker Banger, Camden Fitzgerald, Max Gurney, Brandon Johnson, Cameron Marco, Dominic Marco and Ben Willertz made the boys’ all-star team.

Morse’s Banger was named Male Swimmer of the KVAC meet.

The Class B girls’ all-star team included Morse’s Haily Harper, Olivia Harper, Brittany Kaler, Ella Martin, Emily Martin, Laney Schultz, Ann Tolan and Emma Warner.

Morse’s Tolan also qualified for the KVAC All-Academic team and was the Female Swimmer of the KVAC meet.

Morse’s Todd Marco was named KVAC Coach of the Year.

The All-State team featured more of the same.

On the boys’ side, Brunswick’s Hess (breaststroke and the 200 free relay) and Chris Roderick (diving) and Morse’s Banger (50 free and the medley, 200 free and 400 free relays) qualified.

Brunswick’s Caitlin Tycz (100 fly, 200 freestyle and the medley and 400 free relays) and Morse’s Harper (100 backstroke and the medley and 200 free relays), Martin (200 and 400 free relays) and Tolan (50 free, 100 free and the medley and 200 free relays) qualified for the girls’ All-State team.

Skiing

The KVAC Nordic girls’ ski all-star team included Morse’s Jenny Wilbraham.

Brunswick’s Erin Coughlin made the second-team.

Wrestling

The KVAC All-Conference wrestling team included Mt. Ararat/Brunswick’s Jabbar Belin (126 pounds) and Robert Heatherman (170).

Morse’s Mick Swanson qualified for the KVAC All-Academic team.

Mt. Ararat/Brunswick’s Erick Jensen was named KVAC Class A Coach of the Year.

Cheering

The KVAC Class A cheering all-star team included Brunswick’s Haley Alexander and Mariah Richards and Mt. Ararat’s Lily Mecham and Amanda O’Neill.

Mt. Ararat’s Taylor Mailly qualified for the KVAC All-Academic team.

KVAC Class B all-stars included Morse’s Angel Moore and Lexi Wright.

Morse’s Moore, Wright and Annika Fleming qualified for the KVAC All-Academic team.

Morse’s Wright was named Class B Cheerleader of the Year.