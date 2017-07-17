Iris Network in Portland wins DOL contract for services

PORTLAND — The Iris Network will continue to provide community based blindness rehabilitation service for the state, acting Executive Director Stephen J. Trabold announced Monday.

The nonprofit, based at 189 Park Ave, was awarded a two-year contract with the state Department of Labor that could be extended to five years, according to an Iris Network press release.

The new contract was awarded after the Iris Network successfully appealed a DOL decision to shift the services to Catholic Charities of Maine. The shift would have ended 35 years of the Iris Network working with the state.

“This award validates the dedication and hard work of our highly experienced professional staff who travel throughout the state to provide vision rehabilitation and low-vision services.” Trabold said.