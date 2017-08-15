Infrastructure work begins at Park Avenue, State Street in Portland

PORTLAND — Night construction will limit traffic at the intersection of State Street and Park Avenue for the next two weeks, city spokeswoman Jessica Grondin announced Monday.

The work from 7 p.m.-7 a.m. is part of the State Street Infrastructure Improvements Project to install or replace stormwater and wastewater mains, along with new utility lines.

Although contractors are required to leave one lane open in each direction on Park Avenue during the work, and to have the roadway fully reopened by 7 a.m., Grondin recommended motorists find alternative routes.