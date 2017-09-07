Incumbent Scarborough councilors face slate of challengers

SCARBOROUGH — In a town that has seen much division over recent town and school budgets, as many as three new councilors and two new School Board members could be elected in November.

Terms are expiring for council Chairman Shawn Babine, of 1 Summerfield Lane, Vice Chairwoman Katherine St. Clair, of 41 Woodfield Drive, and Councilor Peter Hayes, of 5 Indian Hill Lane. All three are running again.

Babine, who was last elected in 2014, previously served three other terms on the council, beginning in 2002.

St. Clair is serving her second consecutive term, while Hayes is in his first term.

Challenging the incumbents on Nov. 7 race are Jean-Marie Caterina, 311 Gorham Road, Timothy Downs, 10 Dunstan Ave., and Benjamin Howard, 7 Windsor Pines Drive.

Caterina served one term on the council from 2013-2016, and is now on the Senior Program Advisory Board, the Vision Committee, and the Board of Assessment Review. She also volunteers for Project Grace.

Downs said he served on the council in the late 1990s until about 2000 or 2001, and one additional year when another councilor stepped down. Downs previously served on the town’s Shellfish Conservation Committee and the Coastal Waters and Harbor Advisory Committee. He is commander of the Sons of American Legion Post 76.

Howard, 24, frequently attends council meetings and often speaks at public hearings. As a student he served on the Student Council at the University of New Hampshire.

School Board

There are two seats open on the School Board.

Kelly Murphy has chosen not to run, while and Christine Massengill resigned in June. Since Massengill resigned less than six months before a scheduled election, a special election was not held to fill her seat.

Candidates on the November ballot are Rebel Douglas, of 17 Willowood Lane; Leanne Kazilionis, of 11 Orchard St.; Christine McNally, 9 Thomas Drive, and Hillory Durgan, of 9 Sequoia Lane.

Sanitary District

In the race for three seats on the Sanitary District Board of Trustees, three incumbents – Charles Andreson, of 4 Val Terrace, Jason Greenleaf, of 2 Clay Pits Road and Robert McSorley, of 2 Chestnut Drive – are challenged by Judith Cavalero, of 1 Overlook Drive.

The Scarborough Chamber of Commerce will hold a candidates forum Oct. 12 from 6-9 p.m. at the Scarborough Municipal Building, 259 U.S. Route 1.

Melanie Sochan can be reached at 781-3661 ext.106 or msochan@theforecaster.net. Follow her on Twitter @melaniesochan.