Incumbent Bath city councilors face challengers

BATH — Three incumbent city councilors will each have a challenger in the Nov. 7 election.

Meanwhile, the deadline for nomination papers to be returned for the Regional School Unit 1 Board of Directors is 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25.

Candidates for the Topsham Board of Selectmen and Topsham seats on the School Administrative District 75 Board of Directors also have until 4:30 p.m. that day to turn in papers.

City Councilor James Omo is running again for his at-large Bath council seat. The North Street resident served two terms on the council, from 2005-2011, and was elected to his current term in 2014.

Julie Ambrosino of Green Street, who is new to Bath, has also turned in papers for the at-large seat.

Councilors Greg Page of Washington Street and Susan Bauer of Dummer Street are both running again for their respective Ward 1 and Ward 6 seats.

They are being challenged respectively by Phyllis Bailey of Riverview Road and Al Ferguson Jr. of Bowery Street. Ferguson serves on the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals.

Megan Fuller said last month that she would seek another term representing Bath on the RSU 1 Board of Directors, where she has served since 2014. As of Tuesday, Sept. 19, only Bill Perkins had submitted papers for his seat representing Phippsburg. Anita Brown’s position representing Arrowsic, and Jennifer Ritch-Smith’s representing Woolwich, are also open.

Only incumbents Dave Douglass and Ruth Lyons submitted papers as of Tuesday for the Topsham Board of Selectmen; no one turned in papers for the SAD 75 board. Douglass was elected in 2011, and Lyons has served since 2014.

Matthew Drewette-Card has taken out papers for his seat on the SAD 75 Board of Directors, where he has served three years.

Andrea Wixom Imrie, elected in 2015 to fill a board vacancy, and Jeffrey Wolkens, elected in 2011, both said in August they would run again for the SAD 75 board.

Jane Scease, first elected in 2011, said Sept. 1 that she would seek re-election to the SAD 75 board.

