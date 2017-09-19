Hunger relief agency runs SNAP Challenge

BRUNSWICK — Midcoast Hunger Prevention Program will host the SNAP Challenge, a program to raise awareness about food insecurity, from Sept. 19-24.

The event challenges participants to live on the SNAP budget, or $4 a day, for a week. SNAP, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is a federally funded program that provides low-income families and individuals with benefits to be spent on groceries.

MCHPP is inviting participants to reflect on their experiences on their blog, or on a personal blog.

To learn more and register, visit the organization’s website.