Housing developments to get federal funds

PORTLAND — A dozen multifamily housing developments for seniors and disabled people, including projects in Portland, South Portland and Cumberland, are receiving funds through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Service Coordinator Program.

Lucky Star Housing Associates and Louis Barrett Residence in Portland will receive nearly $24,500 and $4,900, respectively, according to a June 30 press release from the office of U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.

South Portland recipients are Carpenter Preservation, more than $7,300; NHP Housing Associates, nearly $25,000; Pineview Preservation, about $50,000; Spartina, more than $87,000; The Seven-Fifty, $45,000; Wonderland Ltd Housing Association, almost $38,000, and Waters Tower, more than $52,000.

Burritt House of Cumberland Foreside will receive more than $1,200.

“Service coordinators provide invaluable assistance to seniors and individuals with disabilities by helping to promote financial security, social connections, and the delivery of community support services,” Collins said.