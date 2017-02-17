Hoops tourney begins, postseason ramps up

The postseason is underway in all sports but boys’ hockey, which is nearing the end of its regular season.

Here’s a look at how MidCoast teams are faring:

Boys’ basketball

The boys’ basketball tournament begins Saturday when Brunswick, the No. 6 seed in Class A South, meets No. 3 Cape Elizabeth (11-7) at 7 p.m. at the Portland Exposition Building. The Dragons finished 11-7 after a 66-50 win at Lewiston. The teams didn’t play in the regular season.

Morse finished 4-14 and 10th in the region, but only nine teams qualified. The Shipbuilders closed with a 69-54 home win over Waterville and a 59-44 loss at Winslow.

Mt. Ararat wound up 4-14 and 12th after an 86-55 loss at Edward Little in its finale.

Girls’ basketball

On the girls’ side, Brunswick finished second in Class A South after a 50-32 home win over Lewiston in the regular season finale left it 15-3. The Dragons face No. 7 Kennebunk (8-10) in the quarterfinals Monday at 2:30 p.m. at the Expo. Brunswick won, 51-47, at Kennebunk back on Jan. 6.

Morse earned the ninth and final Class A South playoff spot after finishing 5-13 with a 41-20 loss at Waterville and a 42-30 home loss to Winslow. The Shipbuilders went to No. 8 Leavitt (7-11) in the quarterfinals. The Hornets won the regular season meeting, 36-29, Dec. 13 in Bath.

If Morse advanced, it would face top-ranked Greely (17-1) in the quarterfinals Monday at 7:30 p.m. at the Expo. The Rangers beat the host Shipbuilders, 71-45, back on Dec. 22.

Mt. Ararat wound up 3-15 and 10th in the region after closing with a 56-31 loss to visiting Edward Little.

Hyde finished 3-15 and 19th in Class C South (only 14 teams made the playoffs) after a 48-21 loss at Pine Tree Academy in the finale.

Hockey

Brunswick’s girls’ hockey team was still alive at press time. The Dragons earned the No. 5 seed in the North Region and upset No. 4 Winslow, 5-3, in the quarterfinals to improve to 9-10. Brunswick was scheduled to go to top-ranked St. Dom’s for the semifinals Saturday, but the game was postponed to Tuesday.

Mt. Ararat/Morse missed the playoffs after going 0-18.

On the boys’ side, the Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon co-op team was 6-9 and seventh in the Class A North Heal Points standings after losses last week at Poland (7-3) and Massabesic (7-4). After visiting Cony Tuesday, the squad welcomes Maranacook Saturday and closes at St. Dom’s Wednesday of next week.

Brunswick was 2-10-1 and eighth in Class B South entering Thursday’s game at Maranacook. The Dragons go to Greely Monday and visit Gardiner Tuesday.

Track

The Class B state track meet is Saturday in Lewiston.

The Class A state track meet is Monday in Gorham.

Swimming

Brunswick’s swim teams ended the regular season with wins over Lewiston. The boys prevailed, 83-73, and the girls won, 98-64.

Morse will compete in the Class B state meet. The boys compete Saturday and the girls on Monday at the University of Maine in Orono.

Brunswick and Mt. Ararat’s boys take part in the Class A state meet Monday in Brunswick. The Class A girls’ meet is Tuesday in Brunswick.

Wrestling

The Mt. Ararat/Brunswick wrestling team won the Class A North regional title last weekend. Jabbar Belin (126 pounds), Robert Heatherman (170) and Dylan Schenk (220) all won individual crowns.

The state meet is Saturday at Camden.