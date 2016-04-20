Holy Donut joins Handy's Market & Cafe in Yarmouth Village

YARMOUTH — Handy’s Market and Cafe has found a new partner in The Holy Donut.

The Portland-based doughnut shop began selling its handmade, Maine potato doughnuts at Handy’s last week.

Frank Grondin, part owner of Handy’s, said The Holy Donut is a perfect fit for the store.

“It’s a great product and they’re great folks,” he said.

The market, at 367 Main St., has brought in other new partners, too.

Handy’s also partners with OTTO pizza and, until recently, sold Hilltop Coffee. The coffee shop moved out in February, which led to the partnership with The Holy Donut.

“They already have two businesses in Portland,” Grondin said of Hilltop Coffee. “It didn’t align 100 percent.”

In addition to bringing in the doughnut shop, Handy’s now has a coffee-and-espresso bar, and sells coffee from Portland-based Bard Coffee.

“It’s an honor to have Bard,” Grondin said. “It’s another thing we’re very excited about it.”

Handy’s has hired Jim Meek, the former owner of The Royal Bean on Yarmouth Crossing Drive, as a barista. That coffee shop closed in 2014.

“We got the best local barista,” Grondin said.

Grondin said The Holy Donut has been doing very well at Handy’s and customers are “thrilled.” He said every day they sell out of the 15 dozen doughnuts made for the store.

“It’s crazy how much more business we’ve gotten and it’s only been a week,” he said.

Business has also picked up because the store is now selling ice cream and gelato, both in the store and from a walk-up window. Ice cream sales started Thursday, April 14, because it was the last day of school before April vacation.

Grondin said aligning the first day of ice cream with the first day of school vacation is a Handy’s tradition the new owners wanted to continue. Owner Sean Ireland bought and renovated the store, which used to be called Andy’s Handy Store, last year.

“We’re trying to make it the way it used to be,” Grondin said. “We’re trying to make a fun, happy environment with good food.”

Handy’s will also soon be selling soup, sandwiches and breakfast sandwiches soon.

A carriage house, which was added on to the back of the store early this year, has also helped the store’s success. Grondin said the carriage house is getting used more each week, and people “really like the feel of it.”

Next, the store plans to hardscape the space to the side of the carriage house along East Elm Street. The outdoor seating area should be completed by the beginning of summer.

“It’ll be an extension of the inside,” Grondin said. “A warm, welcoming place for people to hang out.”

Kate Gardner can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 125 or kgardner@theforecaster.net. Follow her on Twitter: @katevgardner.

Handy’s Market and Cafe employees Donna Reed and Carol Will work on the cafe side of the Main Street store in Yarmouth, which now sells doughnuts from The Holy Donut in Portland.

The Holy Donut, based in Portland, is the newest partner at Handy’s Market and Cafe in Yarmouth, where employees Donna Reed and Carol White sell doughnuts and coffee.