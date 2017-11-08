Holiday Events: Nov. 8-18

S. Portland toy drive needs volunteers

The sixth annual South Portland Christmas Toy Drive is underway, and volunteers are needed to help local children have a happy holiday.

Each year hundreds of toys are collected and then distributed with the help of the South Portland Police Department. The toy drive is also supported by South Portland Cape Elizabeth Buy Local and the South Portland Police Patrolmen’s Association.

Last year over 200 South Portland children received toys, boots and warm coats through the project. An “adopt a family” component was added in 2016 and, along with cash donations, will continue to meet the need for clothing.

“We are looking for businesses, groups or individuals to adopt families for our drive,” said volunteer Liz Darling in a press release. “All you need to do is specify how many children in a family you would like to buy a coat, boots and some toys for.”

For more information about how to help a local family, call Darling at 767-4243 or email lad@maineroofinginc.com.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys, art supplies, and gift cards are also being sought and can be dropped off at the following South Portland businesses: Maine Roofing, 24 Bishop Ave.; Evelyn’s Tavern, 121 Sawyer St.; Port Harbor Marine, 1 Spring Point Drive; Local Acapulco, 340 Main St.; and Peoples United Bank, Mill Creek. The deadline for donations is Dec. 7.

Checks can be made out to the SPPPA Community Needs Fund and mailed to Maine Roofing, 24 Bishop Ave., South Portland, ME 04106.

Season Of Light Celebration: A cross-cultural winter festival

A presentation of six cultural holidays – each incorporating the symbolism of light – will be at the center of the Season Of Light Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 18, in Rines Auditorium at Portland Public Library’s main branch.

The free event will be held 1-4 p.m. and is for all ages.

The holidays to be showcased include Eid and Ramadan (Islam); Christmas (Christianity); Kwanzaa (African American/Pan-African heritage); Hanukkah (Judaism); Diwali (Hinduism); and Winter Solstice (secular). The afternoon event will also include storytelling, arts and crafts, music and food. In addition, there will be a silent auction featuring a variety of items from local businesses, the proceeds of which will raise critical funds for One Tree Wholistic Learning Center, the nonprofit organization that is hosting the event.

The Center promotes social change within institutions and communities through education and grassroots efforts and is rooted in peace, pluralism and partnership. One Tree Wholistic Learning Center operates the Roots and Fruits cross-cultural preschool in South Portland, as well as the Community Branches Project and the Seeds Institute.

Guests at the Season of Light Celebration will learn more about each program and engage with One Tree Wholistic Learning Center’s mission to promote cultural partnerships and work towards social justice.

‘Frozen’ sure to melt hearts in Portland

Enter a fantastical winter wonderland when “Disney On Ice presents Frozen,” the Academy Award-winning tale that is skating into Portland over this holiday season.

The wintry world of Arendelle will include special effects and talented skaters, who will invite the audience to sing and dance along with them. Audience members will join royal sisters Elsa and Anna, the hilarious snowman Olaf, Kristoff, his loyal reindeer Sven and the mystical trolls as they discover that true love is the most magical power of all.

Disney On Ice presents Frozen is performing at Cross Insurance Arena for seven performances, Dec. 21-24. All seats are reserved; tickets start at $15 and are available at the Cross Insurance Arena Box Office, www.ticketmaster.com, or 775-3458.

Benefits

Toys for Tots Drive, bring a new, unwrapped toy to Freeport Edward Jones Office, 5 Depot St., during regular business hours through Dec. 11.

Friday 11/17

“Drink for a Cause,” 5 p.m., Fore River Brewing, 45 Huntress Ave., South Portland. Part of proceeds benefits the South Portland Christmas Toy Drive.

Fairs

Saturday 11/11

Holiday Craft Fair, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Bath United Methodist Church, 340 Oak Grove Ave. Includes baked goods, plants, children’s shop, breakfast & lunch.

Cathedral of St. Luke Holiday Fair & Cafe, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., jewelry, toys, attic treasures, local artists gallery, auction. Free coffee with a slice of pie for all vets and performances by St. Luke’s Cathedral Choir, The Holiday Brass and Boy Singers of Maine.

Holiday Treasures Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave., Portland, with crafts, baked goods, hand knit items. Handicapped accessible.

Holiday Fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Midcoast Presbyterian Church, 84 Main St., Topsham. Featuring a cookie walk, crafts, jewelry, breakfast & lunch.

Holiday Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., American Legion Post #202, 79 Foreside Rd., Topsham. Includes bake table, raffles, refreshments.

Saturday 11/18

Holiday Fair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church, 1100 Washington St., Bath. Fish chowder luncheon, handmade crafts, fair trade items, country store, white elephant, free children’s activities and silent auction.

Holly Days Fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Falmouth Congregational Church, 267 Falmouth Rd., Falmouth. Lobster stew, wreaths, silent auction, white elephant, home baked goods. Handicapped accessible.

20th Annual Holiday Craft Fair and Luncheon, Harraseeket Grange, 13 Elm St., Freeport. Lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., includes chowder, hot dogs, pie; fair 9 a.m.-3 p.m., with jewelry, handcrafted items, raffle. Proceeds benefit Freeport Lioness-Lions Club.

Charity Craft Fair, 9-2 p.m., Hillcrest Community Center, 108 Hillcrest Ave., Scarborough. Raffles, silent auction, bake sale, with all proceeds going to Project Grace.

Holly Daze Bazaar, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., First Congregational Church of South Portland, 301 Cottage Rd. Wreaths, gifts, baked goods, grandma’s attic. Lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with haddock chowder, lobster rolls and crab meat rolls, handicapped accessible.

Knit Wits Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Old Orr’s Island Schoolhouse, Route 24. Coffee & muffins, crafts, jewelry, handcrafted items, white elephant; lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m.