Holiday Events: Nov. 15-25

Sights and sounds of the season at center stage

The Chocolate Church Arts Center, located at 804 Washington Ave. in Bath, announces the 2017 Christmas schedule of music and theater and community events. For the fifth consecutive year, CCAC offers diverse programs to highlight the sights, sounds and sentiment of the holiday season.

Forget about Dancer, Prancer and Blitzen. It is Rocking Rudolph and old school rhythm and blues that kicks off the holiday with “Motown Christmas with Pat Colwell & The Soul Sensations” on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $17 advance and $20 at the door.

Magician Scot Grassette has developed the all-ages “Christmas is Magic” show to incorporate holiday themes and music along with props to create a show chock full of Christmas laughs, wonder and excitement. There are performances at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. Tickets are $12 advance/$22 door.

It is always a cozy evening of lively entertainment when the Sweetback Sisters take the stage. On Friday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m., their honky-tonk becomes a country singalong of engaging Christmas favorites. Tickets are $18 advance/$22 at the door.

“Turning of the Year” on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. combines the talents of accordionist John Whelan, with American roots band Low Lily and Scottish-style fiddler Katie McNally. This spectacular holiday mini-fest features traditional and original music from Ireland, Scotland and America. Tickets are $18 advance/$22 at the door.

“SCROOGE!” is a variation on the beloved Dickens classic, but has added songs and choreography. This all-family show captures the essence of the season with performances Dec 14-17. Tickets are $12 advance/$15 at door.

Immediately following is the community sing-along ‘Sing! It’s Christmas” on Monday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. Admission is free for this evening, when the community gathers to sing Christmas carols.

The year ends with the Newfoundland-style New Year’s Eve party on Dec. 31. Again Pat Colwell & Soul Sensation returns to entertain the audience with classic Motown and soul music. Joining our friends in the Newfoundland time zone, we will welcome the new year at 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $60 individual/$100 couple. 21 and over.

Ticketing details are available by calling the Chocolate Church box office at 442-8455 or online at www.chocolatechurcharts.org.

Benefits

Toys for Tots Drive, bring a new, unwrapped toy to Freeport Edward Jones Office, 5 Depot St., during regular business hours through Dec. 11.

Friday 11/17

“Drink for a Cause,” 5 p.m., Fore River Brewing, 45 Huntress Ave., South Portland. Part of proceeds benefits the South Portland Christmas Toy Drive.

Festivals

Saturday 11/18

Season Of Light Celebration, 1-4 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, presentation of six cultural holidays, free.

Fairs

Saturday 11/18

Holiday Fair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church, 1100 Washington St., Bath. Fish chowder luncheon, handmade crafts, fair trade items, country store, white elephant, free children’s activities and silent auction.

Village Christmas Fair, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., The Congregational Church in Cumberland, 282 Main St. Jewelry and accessories boutique, baked goods, handmade items, books, raffle, white elephant. Lunch includes lobster stew & rolls, chili.

Holly Days Fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Falmouth Congregational Church, 267 Falmouth Rd., Falmouth. Lobster stew, wreaths, silent auction, white elephant, home baked goods. Handicapped accessible.

20th Annual Holiday Craft Fair and Luncheon, Harraseeket Grange, 13 Elm St., Freeport. Lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., includes chowder, hot dogs, pie; fair 9 a.m.-3 p.m., with jewelry, handcrafted items, raffle. Proceeds benefit Freeport Lioness-Lions Club.

Santa’s Workshop, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., North Yarmouth Congregational Church, 3 Gray Rd. Chicken pie lunch, silent auction, basket raffle, country crafts, vintage and antiques, cookie walk, face-painting. Handicap accessible.

“Once Upon a Holiday,” 8 a.m.-2 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 132 Auburn St., Portland, live music by Mel Tukey and the Clam Flat Five, food, and handcrafted Thanksgiving and Christmas items.

Charity Craft Fair, 9-2 p.m., Hillcrest Community Center, 108 Hillcrest Ave., Scarborough. Raffles, silent auction, bake sale, with all proceeds going to Project Grace.

Holly Daze Bazaar, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., First Congregational Church of South Portland, 301 Cottage Rd. Wreaths, gifts, baked goods, grandma’s attic. Lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with haddock chowder, lobster rolls and crab meat rolls, handicapped accessible.

Knit Wits Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Old Orr’s Island Schoolhouse, Route 24. Coffee & muffins, crafts, jewelry, handcrafted items, white elephant; lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Christmas Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., West Falmouth Baptist Church, 18 Mountain Road, silent auction, handmade gifts, white elephant, boutique, candy-cookie walk. Lunch includes chowders, stews, hot dogs.

Saturday 11/25

Holiday Art Fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Elks Club, Park Row, (across from the gazebo), Brunswick. Featuring members of Merry-Meeting Art Association and other local artists with a variety of mediums from acrylic to woodburning.

Music

Saturday 11/25

Super Soulful Santa presents Pat Colwell & The Soul Sensations, holiday favorites with a Motown flavor, 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church, 804 Main St., Bath. Tickets $17 at 442-8455 and www.chocolatechurcharts.org or $20/door.

Tree Lightings

Saturday 11/25

Tree Lighting with Santa, 2-5 p.m., Brunswick Town Mall, Maine Street, includes free carriage rides and refreshments; Santa and Frosty the Snowman will arrive at 3 p.m., choral performance 4-5 p.m., followed by tree lighting.