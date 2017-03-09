Hockey season comes to a close-Southern edition

South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete’s Devan Hannan makes a move toward the goal during a 5-2 loss to Cheverus in last week’s Class A South quarterfinal.

(Ed. Note: For the complete South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete-Cheverus game story, with photos, see theforecaster.net)

The curtain came down on the boys’ hockey playoffs last week, as the South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete co-op team was ousted in the quarterfinals and Scarborough saw its two-year reign as regional champion ended in overtime in the semifinals.

South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete earned the seventh and final playoff seed in Class A South and gave second-ranked Cheverus a scare in the quarterfinals.

After falling behind by a goal, South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete got a goal from Devan Hannan to tie the score, 1-1, after one period. The Stags went up, 3-1, after two periods, but a tally from Gus Lappin pulled South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete within 3-2 early in the third period. The squad would get no closer, however, and Cheverus got two more goals to prevail, 5-2, ending South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete’s season at 7-11-1.

Goalie Joe Grant made 37 saves, but it wasn’t enough.

“I’m very proud of the guys,” said South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete coach Joe Robinson. “They shouldn’t hang their heads. I tell the guys if you go 100 miles per hour and you’re physical, you’ll create space and we did that. We didn’t quit. They’re a great group.

“I feel so good about making the tournament. We stepped up our schedule. We wanted harder games to get ready for this spot tonight. It helped.”

South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete loses just three players, but one of them is Grant. Regardless, look for this squad to be an even bigger factor next winter.

“Joe’s awesome and unfortunately, we graduate him, but we have almost everyone else back and we’re gaining a lot,” Robinson said. “We hope to take it to the next level next year.”

Scarborough, the 2015 Class A champion and runners-up a year ago, finished third in the region and after holding off No. 6 Biddeford, 3-2, in the quarterfinals, the Red Storm met No. 2 Cheverus in the semifinals Saturday night in Lewiston.

Scarborough took an early 1-0 lead on Skylar Pettingill’s goal. After falling behind, 2-1, Cam Smith’s goal tied the score and Eric Murray gave the Red Storm a lead in the third period, but the Stags scored on the power play with 1:32 to go and in overtime, Cheverus struck again to win, 4-3, and end Scarborough’s season at 11-8-1.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.