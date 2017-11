PORTLAND — High Street Extension between Park Avenue and Forest Avenue will be closed for two nights beginning Wednesday night, Nov. 15, as part of the State Street Infrastructure Improvements project.

The street will be closed from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, and 7 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17, the city said in a press release Wednesday afternoon.

Motorists will be directed to Forest Avenue via Park Avenue to get around the road closure.