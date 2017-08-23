High drama, compelling competition on tap for fall sports season

The fall sports season features no shortage of terrific matchups and it’s never too early to look ahead.

Football

A year ago, two local football teams made it to the state final and while Portland fell short, losing to Bonny Eagle in the Class A contest, Brunswick managed to break through and take the Class B title.

Brunswick will look to repeat, but will have is hands full, starting with a test versus visiting Messalonskee in the opener Sept. 1. The Dragons host Biddeford (Sept. 8) and go to Kennebunk (Sept. 28) and also have to travel to Cony (Sept. 15), Lawrence (Oct. 6) and Brewer (Oct. 20).

Brunswick won’t see Morse or Mt. Ararat this season, but those rival schools will square off Sept. 22 in Bath. The Shipbuilders play in Class C South this season, while the Eagles remain in Class B South. Mt. Ararat opens at home versus Gorham Sept. 1, then has a test at perennial contender Falmouth Sept. 8. Morse welcomes Gardiner in its opener Sept. 1. The Shipbuilders go to Yarmouth for the first time Sept. 15.

In Class A North, Portland is seeking a third straight regional crown, but after being hard hit by graduation, the Bulldogs will have their hands full. Portland is at home in its opener, Sept. 1 versus Oxford Hills, but they have to welcome Bonny Eagle in a state game rematch Sept. 15, play host to Windham Sept. 23 and go to Cheverus Sept. 30.

Cheverus gets a chance to avenge last year’s playoff ouster when it travels to Windham for its opener Sept. 1. The Stags have another tough road test Sept. 23 at Thornton Academy.

In Class A South, Deering starts the season at home versus this year’s favorite, Scarborough, Sept. 1. The Rams also go to Thornton Academy Sept. 8, meet Sanford at home in a playoff rematch Sept. 22 and play host to Bonny Eagle Oct. 13.

After visiting Deering in the opener, Scarborough, a regional finalist a year ago, welcomes Thornton Academy Sept. 15, pays a visit to Windham Oct. 6 and closes the regular season at Bonny Eagle Sept. 20.

South Portland has home tests versus Deering Sept. 15 and Portland in the “Battle of the Bridge” Oct. 21.The Red Riots play at Bonny Eagle Sept. 22, go to Scarborough Sept. 29 and visit Thornton Academy Oct. 14.

In Class B South, Falmouth and Greely again figure to contend and while the rivals close the regular season against each other Oct. 20 in Falmouth, both will be battle tested before-hand.

The Yachtsmen go to Cony Sept. 1, Kennebunk Sept. 15, Biddeford Sept. 22 and Marshwood Oct. 6. They host Messalonskee Sept. 29.

The Rangers, surprise semifinalists last season, start at Kennebunk Sept. 1, then come home to meet Marshwood Sept. 8. Greely welcomes York Oct. 13.

Cape Elizabeth is a favorite in Class C South and opens at home versus Yarmouth Sept. 1. The Capers have a showdown at reigning state champion Wells, the team which knocked them from the playoffs in 2016, Sept. 15 and close at York Oct. 20.

Yarmouth hosts Wells Oct. 6 and closes the regular season in the “Battle of the Bay” at home versus Freeport Oct. 20.

Boys’ soccer

On the pitch, Yarmouth seeks to win Class B for the fourth year in a row and while the Clippers won’t face ancient rival Falmouth in a countable game this fall, they’ll have their share of tests. Yarmouth goes to Greely for an early season showdown Sept. 5. The teams meet again in Yarmouth 11 days later. The Clippers also travel to York Sept. 12 and host the Wildcats two weeks later. Yarmouth is home with Cape Elizabeth Sept. 22 and at the Capers Oct. 14.

Greely nearly knocked off Yarmouth in last year’s playoffs. In addition to two games against the Clippers, the Rangers are home versus York Sept. 1, visit the Wildcats Oct. 4, go to Cape Elizabeth Sept. 19 and welcome the Capers Oct. 5.

Cape Elizabeth welcomes York Sept. 9 and plays at the Wildcats Sept. 30.

Freeport could be in the Class B South mix as well. The Falcons open at Cape Elizabeth Sept. 2, go to Greely Sept. 9, visit North Yarmouth Academy, Sept. 19, host York two days later, battle visiting Waynflete Sept. 26, then play host to Yarmouth Sept. 29 , Cape Elizabeth Oct. 3 and Greely Oct. 12.

In Class A South, a multitude of teams will be in the hunt.

Falmouth is playing in the Southwestern Maine Activities Association for the first time and games to watch include a home tilt versus Cheverus Sept. 5, a visit from Portland in a playoff rematch Sept. 12, a home game versus Deering Sept. 26, a visit to South Portland two days later, a home showdown against Scarborough Oct. 3, a game at Thornton Academy three days later and a home contest against defending regional champion Gorham Oct. 10.

Portland got to the regional final a year ago and this fall, will have to navigate the likes of host Gorham in a playoff rematch (Sept. 9), visiting Cheverus (Sept. 14), host Deering (in a playoff rematch, Oct. 5), visiting South Portland (Oct. 10) and host Scarborough (Oct. 12).

Deering has to do battle with visiting Scarborough in its opener Aug. 31. The Rams are at Gorham Sept. 5, play at Falmouth for the first time Sept. 26 and welcome Cheverus two days later.

Scarborough is always in the title hunt and should be again this season. The Red Storm are home with Thornton Academy Sept. 7, go to Gorham Sept. 12 and host Cheverus Oct. 5.

South Portland will start at Thornton Academy Sept. 5. The Red Riots also host Gorham Sept. 7 and play at Gorham Oct. 3.

Waynflete and NYA will do battle twice: Sept. 12 in Portland and 11 days later in Yarmouth.

In Class A North, Brunswick and Mt. Ararat meet Sept. 12 in Topsham and again Oct. 16 in the regular season finale at Brunswick.

Morse starts at Medomak Valley Sept. 1.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, Yarmouth begins its title defense Sept. 1 at Gray-New Gloucester. The Clippers go to Greely for a regional final rematch Sept. 5 and host the Rangers Sept. 16. Yarmouth and Cape Elizabeth will also square off twice: Sept. 22 in Yarmouth and Oct. 14 in Cape Elizabeth.

Greely is home against Cape Elizabeth Sept. 19 and goes to the Capers Oct. 5.

Freeport will open at home versus Cape Elizabeth Sept. 1. The Falcons will also be tested by games at Greely (Sept. 7) and Yarmouth (Sept. 9) and home contests versus Waynflete (Sept. 25) and Yarmouth (Sept. 29).

Morse opens at Medomak Valley Sept. 1.

In Class A South, Falmouth begins SMAA play with a showdown at Scarborough Sept. 1. The Yachtsmen host Maine Girls’ Academy Sept. 9, visit Cheverus Sept. 15, play at defending regional champion Gorham Sept. 23, play host to Portland Sept. 28 and South Portland two days later and go to Thornton Academy Oct. 13.

Scarborough, which lost to Gorham in last year’s regional final, is home against Deering Sept. 20, goes to MGA Sept. 30, hosts Cheverus Oct. 7 and visits Gorham Oct. 13.

Cheverus looks to build on its strong season of a year ago. The Stags are home against Portland Sept. 6 and host South Portland two days later. They host Deering Sept. 29 and welcome MGA Oct. 13.

Deering plays host to MGA in the opener Sept. 1, welcomes Gorham Sept. 15 and visits Cheverus Sept. 29, Portland Oct. 13 and South Portland four days later.

Portland is home versus Gorham Sept. 13 and against South Portland Sept. 23.

NYA returns to varsity play this year and meets rival Waynflete Sept. 22 in Portland.

The Flyers welcome back Jon Shardlow as coach and go to Freeport Sept. 25, Cape Elizabeth Oct. 10 and Greely Oct. 14.

In Class A North, Brunswick and Mt. Ararat meet Sept. 12 in Topsham and again Oct. 16 in the regular season finale at Brunswick.

Field hockey

Falmouth’s field hockey team’s first foray into regular season Class A play begins at Westbrook Aug. 30. The Yachtsmen host Scarborough Sept. 1, go to Deering Sept. 7, play at Cheverus Sept. 19, have a playoff rematch at Massabesic six days later and go to South Portland Sept. 29.

Scarborough looks to return to the pinnacle and opens at home versus South Portland Aug. 30. The Red Storm play host to Thornton Academy Sept. 6, Portland Sept. 13 and last year’s playoff nemesis, Marshwood, Sept. 19, and go to Westbrook (Sept. 15), Deering (Sept. 25), Cheverus (Oct. 5) and Massabesic (Oct. 11).

Cheverus starts at Kennebunk Sept. 1. The Stags also visit Portland (Sept. 27), Marshwood (Oct. 3) and Deering (Oct. 7) and host Massabesic (Sept. 7), South Portland in a playoff rematch Sept. 13 and Westbrook Sept. 29.

Deering begins Aug. 30 at home against Biddeford. The Rams go to Portland Sept. 15.

In Class B South, Yarmouth gets a chance to avenge its regional final loss to York when the teams meet Sept. 6 in York. The Clippers are at Greely Sept. 16, host Cape Elizabeth Sept. 20, visit NYA Sept. 22 and Freeport Sept. 26, play host to York Oct. 2 and visit Cape Elizabeth Oct. 6.

Greely is home with Freeport in its opener Aug. 31. The Rangers also go to Cape Elizabeth Sept. 8 and York Sept. 14, host Cape Elizabeth Sept. 28 and York Oct. 9 and visit Freeport Oct. 10.

Freeport is at Cape Elizabeth Sept. 12, hosts York Sept. 23 and welcomes Cape Elizabeth Sept. 30.

In Class C South, NYA is home with York in its opener Aug. 31. The Panthers are home against the Waynflete/Maine Girls’ Academy co-op team Sept. 12.

In Class A North, Brunswick goes to Mt. Ararat Sept. 5. The teams meet again at Brunswick Sept. 21.

In Class B North, Morse starts Aug. 31 at home against Lincoln Academy.

Volleyball

A rematch of the last two Class A state volleyball state matches will occur Sept. 26 when Greely goes to Scarborough. The Rangers also open at Falmouth Sept. 1, go to Yarmouth Sept. 12, play at Cape Elizabeth Sept. 21, host the Capers Oct. 3 and welcome Falmouth Oct. 14.

Scarborough is home with Falmouth Sept. 12 and visits Cape Elizabeth Sept. 28.

Cheverus battles area rivals Scarborough Sept. 14 at home, South Portland Sept. 19 on the road and Deering Sept. 26 on the road.

Deering is home against Portland Sept. 5.

South Portland visits Falmouth Sept. 14 and Portland Sept. 28. Scarborough pays a visit in the regular season finale, Oct. 17.

Cape Elizabeth plays host to Yarmouth Sept. 14, goes to Falmouth Sept. 19 and hosts the Yachtsmen Oct. 5.

Falmouth goes to Yarmouth Sept. 21.

NYA starts at home Sept. 5 versus Lake Region. The Panthers visit Portland Sept. 14 and play host to Yarmouth Sept. 26.

The Brunswick/Mt. Ararat co-op team opens at Yarmouth Sept. 5.

