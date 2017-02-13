Hentzel named CEO at regional chamber

PORTLAND — Quincy Hentzel became interim chief executive of the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce this week after the Feb. 8 resignation of former chamber President and CEO Christopher Hall.

Hall’s resignation was announced by Chamber Board Chairman Jim Erwin. To become interim CEO, Hentzel resigned her post as president of the Portland Community Chamber of Commerce.

Erwin said the search for a permanent CEO will begin in the near future, after the board meets with Hentzel to define the expectations of the interim position.

Erwin declined to comment on Hall’s resignation. Hall served the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce for four years after replacing Godfrey Wood, husband of Karen Wood, publisher of The Forecaster.

Five community chambers comprise The Portland Regional Chamber, representing Cape Elizabeth, Cumberland, Falmouth, Gorham, Portland, Scarborough, South Portland and Westbrook.