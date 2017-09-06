Henryfest adds supervised activities for kids

NORTH YARMOUTH — Along with a lineup of Maine-based musicians, this year’s 13th annual HenryFest will include food, craft beer and activities for all ages.

Presented by 317 Main Community Music Center in Yarmouth, HenryFest will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Skyline Farm.

New this year, educators from 317 Main’s LittleRoots will provide supervised children’s activities, including face painting, a craft station, a parade, and story time. There will also be music and dance workshops, such as lessons in contradancing and Congolese dance and family singalongs.

Tickets purchased in advance are $18 each or $35 for a family. Single tickets are $20 and family tickets are $40 at the door.

In the event of rain, HenryFest will be held at the AmVets Hall at 148 North Road in Yarmouth.