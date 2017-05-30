Hemphill, Jones unchallenged for Falmouth Town Council

FALMOUTH — This year’s Town Council election is uncontested, with only two candidates will on the municipal ballot for the two seats: incumbent Councilor Caleb Hemphill and first-time candidate Andy Jones.

Voting will take place 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, in the gym at Falmouth High School. Same-day voter registration is allowed. See the town website at falmouthme.org or call the clerk’s office at 781-5253 for more information.

Absentee voting is already underway at Town Hall. The last day absentee ballots can be cast is Thursday, June 8, until 8 p.m., at the clerk’s office.

Hemphill, 56, is a preservation carpenter who specializes in the architectural conservation of historic structures. He is completing his first three-year term on the council

He said his service has been interesting and rewarding.

“I have learned a great deal from my fellow councilors, from the town staff and from the residents of Falmouth,” he said, “and I would be excited to have the opportunity to continue to serve in this role for another term.”

Hemphill said he believes the town has benefited from “an effective Town Council that works well together,” as well as from “a truly outstanding town staff that is always professional and responsive.”

In addition, he said the town has several “important projects” in varying stages of development, including Route 100 improvements, planning for Route 1 North, and renovations at the Falmouth Memorial Library.

For his second term, Hemphill said he is “particularly interested in continuing to focus on business development along routes 1 and 100, as well as improvements in bicycle, pedestrian and road infrastructure.”

“Falmouth enjoys the benefits of an excellent school system, open space with ample recreational opportunities, an active and varied business community and outstanding town services,” Hemphill said. “I welcome the opportunity to continue to serve the townspeople.”

Jones, 33, and works as a community organizer. This is his first campaign for local political office, but he has served on the town’s Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee for the past two years, and was its chairman last year.

He said he’s running because “Falmouth is celebrating its 300th anniversary this year and I want it to be a great place to live for the next 300 years.”

Like Hemphill, Jones pointed out that Falmouth has “a lot of advantages” from its “stellar schools (to) beautiful public lands, and a talented team of town employees. I want to be a part of stewarding our resources and improving our town going into the future.”

Also like Hemphill, over the next three years he would like to see “the successful completion of a number of major transportation infrastructure projects, including the Route 1 and Route 100 projects.”

Jones said he would also like to see the town prioritize making roads “safe for everyone including pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers.”

He said the town should “adopt land-care practices to reduce pesticide and fertilizer runoff into Casco Bay” and pursue Tree City certification from the Arbor Day Foundation.

When it comes to regulating recreational marijuana businesses, Jones said, “I would like Falmouth to be a leader in establishing best practices by listening to different stakeholders and balancing competing interests.”

“Lastly,” he said, “I want the council to be a forum for open and honest communication for addressing new issues as they arise. I am a big believer in local democracy.”

Incumbent Falmouth Town Councilor Caleb Hemphill, left, and council candidate Andy Jones.