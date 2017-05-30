Hello June, let the championship fun begin-Portland edition

Portland’s Kit Rosmus makes contact during the Bulldogs’ 9-1 home win over Gorham last week. Portland was second in the Class A South Heal Points standings at press time.

As defenders Emi Boedeker (10) and Isabel Canning look on, Waynflete freshman goalie Avis Akers prepares to make one of her nine saves in last week’s 11-10 double-overtime home win over Lake Region last week.

The first hardware of spring, the tennis singles championships, has been bestowed. The team tennis playoffs are underway and the baseball, softball and lacrosse regular seasons will come to a close at the end of the week, meaning that playoffs galore will be the theme next week.

Here’s a glimpse at what’s transpired and what’s still on the agenda:

Tennis

The Maine Principals’ Association singles tennis tournament continued last weekend and Waynflete’s Brandon Ameglio got all the way through to the semifinals.

Ameglio, who was unseeded, defeated Bangor’s Connor Lee (6-1, 6-2) and Mt. Blue’s Tom Marshall (6-1, 6-1) Friday at the Racket and Fitness Center in Portland and upset fourth-ranked Alex Klemperer of Falmouth (7-5, 6-4) and No. 5 Thomas Jarmusz of Morse (6-3, 7-5) Saturday at Colby College in Waterville to advance. Monday, Ameglio’s run finally ended when he was eliminated, 0-6, 0-6, by defending (and eventually repeat) champion Nick Mathieu of Mt. Ararat in the semifinals at the Racket and Fitness Center.

Waynflete’s Jacob Greene got to the Round of 16 by defeating Washington Academy’s Yontz Sutton (7-5, 6-3) and Bonny Eagle’s Fynn Frenzel (6-2, 6-2), but he was then eliminated by eighth-ranked Cole Ouellette, 3-6, 5-7. Deering’s Conor Doane, the No. 10 seed, advanced with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Presque Isle’s Andre Daigle, then was eliminated by Morse’s Matthew Jarmusz, the No. 7 seed, 1-6, 4-6. Portland’s Peter Gribizis also made the Round of 16 after eliminating Darren Hanscom of John Bapst, 6-4, 1-6, 6-1, then lost to third-ranked Nick Forester of Falmouth, 2-6, 0-6. Cheverus’ Aidan Treutel downed Hampden Academy’s Eliot Small, 6-2, 6-2, in the first round, then lost, 0-6, 1-6, to Mathieu. Waynflete’s Thorne Kieffer ousted St. Dom’s’ Noah Toussaint, 6-2, 6-0, before being eliminated by Falmouth’s Forester, 2-6, 1-6. Portland’s Quinn Clarke beat Lewiston’s Caden Smith, 7-6 (5), 6-2, then lost, Morse’s Matthew Jarmusz, 2-6, 4-6. Portland’s Peter Barry lost, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6, to Caribou’s Parker Deprey in the first round.

On the girls’ side, Waynflete’s Lexi Epstein got to the quarterfinals before being eliminated. Epstein, seeded ninth, ousted Falmouth’s Amanda Watson, 6-2, 6-4 then beat Caribou’s Gabrielle Marquis in the Round of 16 Saturday, 6-1, 6-0, before losing to top-ranked and eventual champion Lana Mavor of Yarmouth, 0-6, 2-6.

Portland’s Lauren Paradise was a 6-3, 6-0 winner over Hall-Dale’s Rose Warren, then was ousted, 0-6, 2-6, by No. 12 Emily Harris of Lincoln Academy.

The team tennis playoffs began Tuesday with the preliminary round. The quarterfinals are Thursday. Both rounds were held on the court of the higher seeds.

Waynflete’s nine-time Class C defending champion boys’ team closed the regular season on a nine-match win streak after downing North Yarmouth Academy (5-0) and Yarmouth (4-1) to finish 11-1 and earn the No. 2 seed in Class C South. The Flyers begin their quest for a 10th straight championship Thursday when they welcome No. 7 Wiscasset (5-5). The teams didn’t meet this year.

In Class A South, Portland finished 11-1 and third behind defending champion Thornton Academy and Falmouth after wins at Bonny Eagle (4-1) and Westbrook (5-0). The Bulldogs hosted No. 6 Deering (8-4) in the quarterfinals. The Rams finished with a 5-0 win over Windham. Portland won at home, 4-1, May 17, but Deering won four of the previous five playoff meetings, including a 5-0 victory in the 2002 Western A Northwest Division semifinals, the most recent. Cheverus wound up fifth at 8-4 and goes to No 4 Scarborough (9-3) for the quarterfinals. The Stags won the regular season meeting, 3-2, April 28. The Red Storm took three of four previous playoff encounters, including a 4-1 victory in the 2013 Western A preliminary round.

On the girls’ side, Cheverus, Portland and Deering finished in the fifth, sixth and seventh spots, respectively, in Class A South. The Stags wound up 9-3 and hosted No. 12 Kennebunk/Wells (4-8) in Tuesday’s preliminary round. The teams didn’t play this year. The Bulldogs posted an 8-4 record and welcomed No. 11 Biddeford (4-8) in their prelim. The teams didn’t play this spring. The Rams were also 8-4 and hosted No. 10 South Portland (5-7) in the preliminary round. Deering opened the season with a 4-1 victory at the Red Riots April 24. The Rams won seven of 11 previous playoff encounters versus South Portland, including a 4-1 decision in last year’s preliminary round. Maine Girls’ Academy finished 3-9 and 14th in Class A South, but only 12 teams qualified for the postseason.

In Class C South, Waynflete earned the No. 4 seed after a 10-2 regular season, the Flyers’ best mark since 2014. Waynflete will play host to No. 5 Madison (7-3) in the quarterfinal round. The teams didn’t meet in the regular season.

Looking ahead, the semifinals for boys’ and girls’ tennis will be held Saturday on the courts of the higher seeds. The regional finals are Thursday in Lewiston. The state finals are Saturday, June 10 in Waterville.

Baseball

Cheverus’ baseball team bounced back from its lone loss with recent victories at Westbrook (7-0), at home over Massabesic (6-1) and at Biddeford (8-1). Jack Casale threw a six-hitter for his fourth victory and Cam Dube had a pair of hits in the win over the Blue Blazes. Against the Mustangs, Dominic Casale tripled and singled, Maxx St. John drove in a pair of runs and Conner MacDonald threw a three-hitter for his third win. Against the Tigers, Jared Brooks had two hits, including a mammoth home run, and threw a one-hit gem, striking out 14.

“Coach (Mac) McKew told us the name of the game today was mental toughness,” Brooks said. “I went out there on a mission. We wanted this game. My team was behind me.”

“Jared’s been an exceptional player for us for four years,” McKew said. “He was overpowering. He did what he had to do. He overpowered them as he’s overpowered most teams he’s faced this year. He gets a lot of swings and misses.”

Cheverus (14-1 and second to Falmouth in the Class A South Heal Points standings at press time) finishes the regular year at home Wednesday versus Scarborough.

Portland was 10-3 and fourth after a 3-1 home win over Biddeford and a 2-0 loss at Gorham. Against the Tigers, Donnie Tocci allowed just one earned run on five hits in 6.2 innings and Tom Joyce threw one pitch to earn the save. Dom Tocci doubled and tripled, scored a run and drove in a pair. The Bulldogs had their eight-game win streak snapped at the Rams as Gio Ruotolo was the hard-luck loser. He gave up just two runs on five hits. Portland was home with Noble Tuesday, hosts Thornton Academy Wednesday and closes the regular season at Deering Friday.

Deering was 5-7 and 11th in Class A South (where 12 teams qualify for the playoffs) at press time after a 3-2, nine-inning loss at Sanford last week. The Rams scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to keep the game going and Colby Dame went the distance, but was the hard-luck loser. Deering was home with Bonny Eagle Tuesday, plays at Noble Wednesday, hosts Thornton Academy Thursday and Portland Friday to finish the year.

In Class C South, Waynflete was 0-11 and 13th (nine teams make the playoffs) heading into Thursday’s finale at home versus Traip Academy. Last week, the Flyers lost at Old Orchard Beach (5-4) and at home to Gray-New Gloucester (10-0).

The baseball postseason begins with the preliminary round Tuesday of next week on the fields of the higher seeds.

Softball

Portland’s softball team had its long win streak come to a close last week. First, the Bulldogs downed visiting Gorham, 9-1, behind four hits (including two triples) from Morgan Boyle, three hits from Taylor Crosby, two RBI apiece from Sydney Gilbert and Grace Stacey and a five-hitter from Jess Brown as they won 13 games in a regular season for the first time since 2005.

“Last year, we had trouble hitting off this pitcher and they beat us,” said Boyle. “It’s good to come back and redeem ourselves.”

“I wasn’t expecting 13-1, but I think we’ve earned every bit of it,” said freshman catcher Laini Legere, who drove in a run and threw out a base stealer. “It’s a pleasant surprise. It’s a lot of fun.”

“That was a pretty good team we beat today,” added Portland coach Robbie Ferrante. “We jumped on them and I think we scored in just about every inning. The kids responded well. I’m very pleased where we’re at. It’s quite an accomplishment (to win 13 games).”

The Bulldogs then fell to 13-2 with a 1-0 home loss to Windham, as their eight-game win streak was snapped. Portland only managed three hits and Brown was the hard-luck loser after giving up just one run (on a pop fly that fell in) on five hits.

“When you get two good teams, it’s going to come down to a play like that,” Ferrante. “It was a miscommunication and it really hurt us. We’ll work on that.”

The Bulldogs (second to Scarborough in the Class A South Heals) close with a makeup game at Bonny Eagle Wednesday.

The Maine Girls’ Academy/Falmouth co-op team was clinging to the 12th and final playoff spot in Class A South at press time after a 5-1 home loss to defending state champion Biddeford and a 4-3 victory at Noble last week. Megan Faucher singled and tripled in the loss. In the win, Liberty Ladd scored twice and drove in two runs and Ashley Littlefield earned the victory. The Sea Lions were home versus South Portland in a makeup game Tuesday and close at home against Deering Thursday.

Deering was 1-13 and 16th in the region after home losses to Massabesic (21-3, in five-innings) and Bonny Eagle (14-7). Liz Drelich, Sydney Giroux and MacKenzie O’Donnell all had multiple hits against the Mustangs. O’Donnell and Giroux both had two hits in the loss to the Scots. The Rams were at Westbrook Tuesday and close at MGA/Falmouth Thursday.

The Cheverus/North Yarmouth Academy co-op team fell to 0-15 and 17th in Class A South after recent losses to visiting Noble (6-1) and at South Portland (8-0). Cheverus/NYA closed at Sanford Tuesday.

The softball postseason begins with the preliminary round Tuesday of next week on the fields of the higher seeds.

Boys’ lacrosse

Cheverus and Deering’s boys’ lacrosse teams were playoff-bound, while Portland and Waynflete had work still to do when the week began.

The Stags were 7-3 and fourth in the Class A North Heals after a 16-6 home win over Westbrook last Tuesday. Michael Hatch had five goals and Max Coffin added four. Cheverus goes to Marshwood Wednesday and finishes the season with a makeup game at Portland Thursday.

Deering improved to 7-4 and fifth in Class A North after wins at Massabesic (20-8) and at home over Windham (19-5) last week. Nate Richards had seven goals and Omar Contreras added five in the victory over the Mustangs. Against the Eagles, Richards and Nick James both scored five times. The Rams closed the regular season at home versus Noble Tuesday. Deering was seeking its first eight-win regular season since 2011.

Portland fell to 1-9 and 10th (eight teams qualify) after a 13-6 home loss to South Portland last week. The Bulldogs led, 6-4, at halftime behind three goals from Wes Bryan, but were shut out in the second half. Portland was at Massabesic Tuesday and closes at home versus Cheverus Thursday.

Waynflete fell to 2-8 and eighth in Class B South (where just six teams make the postseason) after losses at Wells (13-12) and NYA (12-9). Miles Lipton had a half dozen goals against the Panthers. The Flyers hosted York Tuesday and close at St. Dom’s Thursday.

The boys’ lacrosse playoffs begin Monday with the preliminary round. The quarterfinals are June 8. Both rounds will be contested on the fields of the higher seeds.

Girls’ lacrosse

Waynflete’s perennially strong girls’ lacrosse team wasn’t even assured a playoff spot at press time in the loaded Class B South region. The Flyers were 6-4 and clinging to the sixth and final berth after splitting a pair of home games last week, edging Lake Region, 11-10, in double-overtime, and falling to Cape Elizabeth (15-9).

Against the Lakers, Waynflete erased an early 3-0 deficit and came back from being down, 9-7, in the second half. Avis Akers made nine clutch saves, including a pair in the overtimes, and Laura Baginski scored the winner. LZ Olney had a team-high four goals.

“That (winning goal) made me feel amazing,” Akers said. “Laura is a wonderful attack player. I was looking at the standings earlier and we were seventh. We knew we had to step it up and win this game.”

“We wanted it so badly,” Baginski said. “We knew this was a big game. In the end, it came down to hustle.”

“We needed this,” added longtime Flyers coach Cathie Connors, who beat her brother, David Keenan, who is Lake Region’s coach.. “I told the girls if they want to be in the playoffs they have to play like it’s a playoff game and they did that today. I love games like this. It was fun, especially coming out on top.”

Waynflete dug another hole against the Capers, trailing, 6-1, before coming back to tie the game, 7-7, early in the second half. Cape Elizabeth then pulled away and despite three goals from Ya Stockford, the Flyers fell short.

“(Cape) did a great job in the end,” Connors said. “They played a great game.”

The Flyers hosted Falmouth Tuesday (see theforecaster.net for game story) and close at Kennebunk Thursday. A win in either game would guarantee Waynflete takes part in the postseason.

In Class A North, Cheverus was 4-7 and sixth in the standings following a 15-13 win at Scarborough and a 9-6 home loss to Gorham. Mackenzie Johnston scored six times, Bella Booth added four goals and Brooke McElman had three in the victory. McElman scored three more goals in the setback. The Stags finish the regular season at Maine Girls’ Academy Wednesday.

Portland was in the No. 7 spot at press time (eight teams make the playoffs) following an 11-6 home loss to Thornton Academy last week. After playing at Bonny Eagle Tuesday, the Bulldogs close the regular season at Deering Wednesday.

MGA was 5-6 and ninth entering Wednesday’s home finale versus Cheverus. Last week, the Lions won at Deering (19-4) and lost at Windham (16-6). Zoe Mazur and Catherine Reid both tickled the twine on eight occasions in the victory.

Deering was 3-7 and 10th following a 19-4 home loss to MGA. Taylor Banks scored twice in defeat. The Rams went to Sanford Tuesday and close at home versus Portland Wednesday.

The boys’ lacrosse playoffs begin Monday with the preliminary round. The quarterfinals are June 8. Both rounds will be contested on the fields of the higher seeds.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.