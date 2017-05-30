Hello June, let the championship fun begin-Northern edition

Yarmouth’s Lana Mavor, joined by Clippers coach Ann Harradon, shows off her hardware after winning the state singles tennis championship Monday.

The first hardware of spring, the tennis singles championships, has been bestowed. The team tennis playoffs are underway and the baseball, softball and lacrosse regular seasons will come to a close at the end of the week, meaning that playoffs galore will be the theme next week.

Here’s a glimpse at what’s transpired and what’s still on the agenda:

Tennis

The Maine Principals’ Association singles tennis tournament concluded this past weekend and Monday and produced a happy ending for one local standout.

Yarmouth’s Lana Mavor, the girls’ No. 1 seed, downed George Stevens Academy’s Lindsay Nevin, 6-0, 6-0, in Friday’s second round at the Racket and Fitness Center in Portland, then advanced to final four with wins Saturday over John Bapst’s Crystal Bell, 6-0, 6-0, and ninth-ranked Lexi Epstein of Waynflete, 6-0, 6-2, at Colby College in Waterville. Monday, back at the Racket and Fitness Center, Mavor made quick work of No. 5 Grace Campanella of Kennebunk/Wells, 6-1, 6-1, in the semifinals, then became the first Clippers girl to win a singles championship by handling second-ranked Rosemary Campanella of Kennebunk/Wells, 6-1, 6-1.

Falmouth’s Nick Forester came oh-so-close to joining Mavor as champion. Forester, seeded third in the boys’ field, beat Waynflete’s Thorne Kieffer, 6-2, 6-1, Portland’s Peter Gribizis, 6-2, 6-0, and Kennebunk’s Declan Archer, 6-3, 6-0, to reach the semifinals. There, Forester knocked off second-ranked Dariy Vykhodtsev of Thornton Academy, 6-4, 6-3, to square off against defending champion Nick Mathieu of Mt. Ararat in the final. Forester took the first set, 6-3, but Mathieu won the second, 6-4, then eked out a 7-5 decision in the decisive third set to repeat as champion.

Greely’s Izzy Evans, ranked fourth in the girls’ field, got to the quarterfinals before being ousted. Evans downed Brunswick’s Anna Parker, 6-1, 6-1, and Caribou’s Ashley Matlock, 6-0, 6-3, before losing, 0-6, 2-6, to Grace Campanella. Teammate Kathryn Pare downed Camden Hills’ Naomi Landry, 6-2, 6-1, and beat Hampden Academy’s Melissa Reichel, 7-5, 6-0, then lost, 1-6, 1-6, to Rosemary Campanella in the Round of 16. Falmouth’s Meredith Kelley was a 6-1, 6-4 winner over Caribou’s Kelly Nicklaus, then upset No. 11 Katrina Mason of Caribou, 6-1, 6-4, before being ousted, 6-1, 3-6, 1-6, by No. 6 Kira Wiplow of Brunswick in the Round of 16. Falmouth’s Amanda Watson eliminated Mt. Desert Island’s Eleanor Bridgers, 6-1, 6-0, then fell, 2-6, 4-6, to Waynflete’s Epstein. Falmouth’s Kate Kelley, seeded 10th, was upset, 5-7, 3-6, by Morse’s Arielle Leeman, in the second round.

On the boys’ side, Falmouth’s Alex Klemperer was the No. 4 seed and got to the Round of 16 by downing Camden Hills’ Colby Arau, 7-5, 6-3, but he was upset there by Waynflete’s Brandon Ameglio, 5-7, 4-6. Teammate Peter Stegemann was a 6-2, 6-2 winner over Orono’s Ben Blood, then lost to No. 8 Cole Ouellette of Lewiston, 5-7, 0-6, in the second round.

The team tennis playoffs began Tuesday with the preliminary round. The quarterfinals are Thursday. Both rounds were held on the court of the higher seeds.

Falmouth’s girls’ team, which has won the past three Class A state titles and nine straight championships (in addition to 153 successive matches) overall, finished 12-0 after 4-1 wins over defending Class B champion Cape Elizabeth and reigning Class C champion St. Dom’s last week and earned the No. 2 seed in the Class A South Heal Points standings behind Thornton Academy. The Yachtsmen will face either No. 7 Deering (8-4) and No. 10 South Portland (5-7) in the quarterfinals Thursday. Falmouth didn’t play either team this year.

In Class B South, Greely earned the No. 1 seed with an 11-1 record and will host either No. 8 Morse (4-8) or No. 9 York (3-9) in the quarterfinals. The Rangers won, 5-0, at the Wildcats April 27. They didn’t face the Shipbuilders this spring. Yarmouth earned the No. 6 seed after a 7-5 campaign and goes to No. 3 Maranacook (8-4) for the quarterfinals. The teams didn’t meet this season. Freeport finished 3-9 after a 5-0 loss to Cape Elizabeth in the finale and missed the playoffs, as did North Yarmouth Academy in Class C South, which posted a record of 2-10.

On the boys’ side, Falmouth also went 12-0 and finished second to defending state champion Thornton Academy in the Heals. The Yachtsmen are home against either No. 7 Windham (7-5) or No. 10 Biddeford (5-7) in the quarterfinals. Falmouth didn’t face either potential foe this spring.

In Class B South, Yarmouth finished fourth at 7-5 and will welcome No. 5 York (6-6) in the quarterfinals. On April 28, the Clippers won at the Wildcats, 4-1. Freeport won three of its final four matches and finished 5-7 and sixth in the region. The Falcons are at No. 3 Cape Elizabeth (9-3), the defending regional champion, in the quarterfinals. The Capers beat visiting Freeport, 4-1, back on April 24. Greely wound up 0-12 and 10th in Class B South, but only eight teams made the playoffs. NYA posted a record of 2-10 and finished ninth in Class C South, but only eight teams qualified for the postseason.

Looking ahead, the semifinals for boys’ and girls’ tennis will be held Saturday on the courts of the higher seeds. The regional finals are Thursday in Lewiston. The state finals are Saturday, June 10 in Waterville.

Baseball

Falmouth’s baseball team took a 14-0 record and a 32-game regular season win streak into Tuesday’s home tilt versus Kennebunk. Last Thursday, the Yachtsmen held off visiting Wells, 5-4. Cam Guarino improved to 7-0 on the season and 29-2 in his high school career. Robbie Armitage earned the save and Griffin Aube drove in the go-ahead run. The Yachtsmen (who appear to have a stranglehold on the top seed for the Class A South playoffs) closed the season with their final countable meeting against Greely Wednesday at home (see theforecaster.net for game story).

In Class B South, Yarmouth was 10-5 and sixth at press time after sandwiching losses at Wells (4-2) and Cape Elizabeth (5-4) around a 3-2 win at Kennebunk last week. Chris Romano had two hits against the Warriors. In the victory, Joe Coyne had the go-ahead RBI and Luke Waeldner earned the win. The Clippers let a 4-0 first inning lead slip away at the Clippers. Dom Morrill had two RBI. Yarmouth closed with a home tilt versus Kennebunk Wednesday.

Greely was ranked seventh at 9-6 after snapping a four-game skid with a 10-6 home win over defending regional champion Freeport and suffering a 10-7 loss at York. In the victory, Ryan Twitchell drove in four runs and Zach Brown earned the win in relief. Will Neleski hit a three-run home and Twitchell and Luke Miller both had two hits and two runs batted in in the loss. The Rangers closed at Falmouth Wednesday.

Freeport was in the No. 11 spot (12 teams make the playoffs in Class B South) at 5-9-1 after a 10-6 loss at Greely and a pair of wins over Lake Region (4-0 on the road and 7-5 at home). The Falcons closed at Fryeburg Academy Wednesday.

In Class D South, NYA moved up to third in the Heals after sandwiching wins over host Traip Academy (4-2) and visiting Temple Academy (11-2) around an 8-1 home loss to Sacopee Valley. Jackson Linscott homered and had four RBI and Dana Nichols earned the victory against the Rangers. In the win over Temple Academy, Nathaniel Sinabaldi struck out 14 and Nichols, Galen Arnold, Haven Cutko, Connor Dillon, Wallace Jackson and Joe Strabley all had multiple hits. The Panthers closed Wednesday at Richmond.

The baseball postseason begins with the preliminary round Tuesday of next week on the fields of the higher seeds.

Softball

Yarmouth’s softball team was 11-4 and fourth in the Class B South Heals at press time following losses at Wells (2-0) and Cape Elizabeth (7-6) and a win at Kennebunk (7-4). The Clippers only mustered two hits against the Warriors. In the victory, Tasha Powers earned her first win in relief and Lydia Guay, Ceanne Lyon, Cate Ralph, Andrea St. Pierre and Sydney St. Pierre all had multiple hits. Against the Capers, Yarmouth rallied for four runs in the sixth to lead, 6-4, but Cape Elizabeth scored twice in the bottom half to tie it, then, in a painful throwback to the 2014 Western B semifinals, hit a walkoff home run in the seventh. Andrea St. Pierre singled, doubled and drove in a couple runs, but the Clippers stranded nine runners.

“We made mental mistakes we shouldn’t have made and Cape hit the ball excellent,” Yarmouth coach Amy Ashley said. “They were finding gaps. Kudos to them, but the walkoff home runs are a little much at this point.”

The Clippers closed at home versus Kennebunk Wednesday.

Greely was 8-6 and fifth in Class B South after a 5-1 home win over Freeport last week. Sawyer Dusch, Taylor LaFlamme and Madison Rawnsley all had multiple hits and Kelsey Currier struck out 10. The Rangers went to Gray-New Gloucester Tuesday and close at defending regional champion York Thursday.

Freeport’s skid hit a dozen after losses at Greely (5-1) and Lake Region (9-8), but Monday, the Falcons improved to 2-13 and 14th in Class B South (where 12 teams make the playoffs) with a 3-2 home victory over Lake Region. Brooke Toothaker had two hits against the Rangers. Abbye Koenig had a home run in the loss to the Lakers. Freeport closed at Fryeburg Academy Wednesday.

The Maine Girls’ Academy/Falmouth co-op team was clinging to the 12th and final playoff spot in Class A South at press time after a 5-1 home loss to defending state champion Biddeford and a 4-3 victory at Noble last week. Megan Faucher singled and tripled in the loss. In the win, Liberty Ladd scored twice and drove in two runs. The Sea Lions were home versus South Portland in a makeup game Tuesday and close at home against Deering Thursday.

The Cheverus/North Yarmouth Academy co-op team fell to 0-15 and 17th in Class A South after recent losses to visiting Noble (6-1) and at South Portland (8-0). Cheverus/NYA closed at Sanford Tuesday.

The softball postseason begins with the preliminary round Tuesday of next week on the fields of the higher seeds.

Boys’ lacrosse

Falmouth’s defending Class B state champion boys’ lacrosse team bounced back from its lone loss with an 18-2 win at Kennebunk Friday. Jack Scribner had six goals and Devin Russell added four. The Yachtsmen (9-1 and second to Cape Elizabeth in the Class B South Heals) were at Yarmouth Tuesday and close at home versus Greely Thursday.

Greely was clinging to the sixth and final playoff spot in the region at 3-7 after a 15-5 win at Freeport and a 9-2 loss at Cape Elizabeth. Andrew Lawrence scored five times in the victory. The Rangers went to Kennebunk Tuesday and finish at Falmouth Thursday.

In Class B North, defending regional champion Yarmouth was 6-4 and seventh following home win over St. Dom’s (16-0) and Freeport (14-4) last week. Remi Leblanc had five goals, while Joe Truesdale and Henry Venden each added three against the Saints. In the win over the Falcons, Bill Jacobs led the way with four goals and Venden added three. After hosting Falmouth Tuesday, the Clippers close at Cape Elizabeth Friday.

NYA was 4-6 and 12th in the region (only 10 teams make the playoffs) following a 12-9 home win over Waynflete. Sam Johnson had a team-high three goals. The Panthers were home versus Lake Region Tuesday and close at York Friday.

Freeport was 2-8 and 14th after losing at Greely (15-5) and Yarmouth (14-4) last week. The Falcons were at Fryeburg Academy Tuesday and close at home versus Morse Thursday.

The boys’ lacrosse playoffs begin Monday with the preliminary round. The quarterfinals are June 8. Both rounds will be contested on the fields of the higher seeds.

Girls’ lacrosse

Yarmouth’s girls’ team will be the top seed in Class B North as it seeks a fifth straight regional crown. The Clippers improved to 10-0 last Thursday with a 7-3 win at Kennebunk in the rain in a state game rematch. Meredith Lane and Eva Then both scored twice, Eliza Lunt had a goal and two assists and goalie Mary Kate Gunville again came up big with nine clutch saves.

“We want to show our stuff every single game, no matter what team we play,” Gunville said. “We want to play Yarmouth lacrosse every time. There’s a really special connection with this group. We play for each other.”

“We knew we had to pass the ball quickly,” Lunt said.”We tried to find the open player. We’ve been in the state game with them the past two years, so it was great to beat them.”

“The girls worked so hard and really wanted it,” added Clippers coach Dorothy Holt. “It was very low scoring and I think the conditions had a lot to do with that. The girls handled the weather. That shows our toughness. I’m proud of them.”

Yarmouth hosted York Tuesday and closes at Falmouth Friday (see theforecaster.net for game story). The Clippers last had a perfect regular season in 2007.

“It doesn’t get any easier,” Holt said. “We’re playing great teams. We haven’t had a schedule like this in a long time. I hope it pays off down the road.”

Freeport was 4-7 and sixth in Class B North after a 9-7 home loss to Lake Region and a 17-6 victory at NYA. Chloe Davidson, Taylor Dostie and Taylor Rinaldi all scored twice against the Lakers. In the win, Catriona Gould and Regan Lynch both scored three times. The Falcons finished at Greely Tuesday.

NYA fell to 2-8 and 11th in Class B North (where nine teams qualify for the playoffs) following losses at York (22-2) and at home to Freeport (17-6). The Panthers were at Wells Wednesday and close at home versus St. Dom’s Thursday.

In Class B South, Falmouth suffered its first loss, 9-5, at home to Kennebunk last Tuesday, then improved to 9-1 Friday with a 19-8 victory at Lake Region. Against the Rams, Devon Sarazin scored twice, but the Yachtsmen were held scoreless for 36 minutes and 5 seconds.

“What killed us was turnovers,” lamented Falmouth coach Kait Johnson. “We never had a chance to play against their defense long enough to work it and score. It’s definitely frustrating, but a loss is good. We’ll learn from it and go forward.”

Kayla Sarazin and Olivia Stucker both scored four times and Sydney Bell added three goals in the victory. The Yachtsmen (first in the Heals at press time) went to Waynflete Tuesday and close at home versus Yarmouth Friday (see theforecaster.net for both game stories).

Greely was 6-5 and fifth in Class B South following a 14-3 home win over Wells last Thursday. Brooke Clement had five goals and Ellie Holt added three. The Rangers closed at home versus Freeport Tuesday.

The girls’ lacrosse playoffs begin Monday with the preliminary round. The quarterfinals are June 8. Both rounds will be contested on the fields of the higher seeds.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.