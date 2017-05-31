Hello June, let the championship fun begin-MidCoast edition

The first hardware of spring, the tennis singles championships, has been bestowed. The team tennis playoffs are underway, track state championships are this weekend and the baseball, softball and lacrosse regular seasons will come to a close at the end by the week, meaning that playoffs galore will be the theme next week.

Here’s a glimpse at what’s transpired and what’s still on the agenda:

Tennis

Mt. Ararat’s Nick Mathieu repeated as the boys’ state singles champion, but it certainly didn’t come easily.

Mathieu, seeded first, beat Cheverus’ Aidan Treutel, 6-0, 6-1, Caribou’s Parker Deprey, 6-0, 6-0, and Lewiston’s Cole Ouellette, 6-1, 6-1, to get to Monday’s semifinals. There, Mathieu eliminated Waynflete’s Brandon Ameglio, 6-0, 6-0, and in the final, he outlasted Falmouth’s Nick Forester, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5, to win the title.

The team tennis playoffs began this week with the preliminary and quarterfinal rounds on the home courts of the higher seeds.

Brunswick’s boys earned the top seed in Class A North after going 12-0. The Dragons earned a bye into the semifinals and will face either No. 4 Mt. Blue (7-5) or No. 5 Mt. Ararat (6-6). Morse earned the top spot in Class B South after an 11-1 regular season and hosted No. 8 Mountain Valley (4-6) in the quarterfinals.

On the girls’ side, Brunswick went 10-2 and wound up third. The Dragons hosted No. 6 Messalonskee (5-7) in the quarterfinals. Mt. Ararat went 1-11 and finished 10th but only eight teams qualified for the playoffs. In Class B South, Morse went 4-8 and earned the No. 8 seed. The Shipbuilders blanked No. 9 York, 5-0, to advance to meet top-ranked Greely (11-1) in the quarterfinals.

The semifinals are Saturday on the courts of the higher seeds. The regional and state championship matches are next week.

Track

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference championship outdoor track meet was held Saturday in Bath.

In Class A, Mt. Ararat’s girls came in fourth and Brunswick was fifth (Edward Little took the title). In the boys’ meet, won by Messalonskee, Brunswick placed sixth and Mt. Ararat was seventh.

In Class B, the Morse girls finished ninth (Leavitt was first) and the Shipbuilders boys came in 13th (Winslow came in first).

The Class A state championship meet is Saturday in Waterboro. The Class B meet is also Saturday in Yarmouth.

Baseball

Morse’s baseball team was 11-4 and sixth in the Class B South Heal Points standings at press time after a 5-1 win at MCI and a 3-1 home win over Leavitt. The Shipbuilders closed with a makeup game at Erskine Academy Wednesday.

In Class A North, Mt. Ararat was 8-7 and seventh following a 2-1 home loss to Edward Little and wins at Skowhegan (2-1) and Brunswick (12-1). The Eagles closed at home versus Oxford Hills Thursday.

Brunswick dropped to 0-15 and 14th in Class A North (where only 10 teams make the playoffs) after losing at Brewer (14-0) and Cony (4-1) and at home to Mt. Ararat (12-1). The Dragons finished at Camden Hills Thursday.

The baseball playoffs begin with the preliminary round Tuesday of next week. The quarterfinals are Thursday. Those rounds will be contested on the fields of the higher seeds.

Softball

Morse’s softball team was 11-4 and sixth in Class B South at press time after beating visiting MCI (12-0) and Leavitt (3-1). The Shipbuilders closed with a makeup game at Erskine Academy Wednesday.

In Class A North, Mt. Ararat was 10-5 and eighth (10 teams qualify for the postseason) following losses to visiting Edward Little (6-1) and at Skowhegan (4-3) and a 2-0 win at Brunswick. The Eagles closed at home versus Oxford Hills Thursday.

Brunswick fell to 0-15 and 14th following losses at Brewer (8-7, in 11 innings) and Cony (4-2) and at home to Mt. Ararat (2-0). The Dragons finished at Camden Hills Thursday.

The softball playoffs begin with the preliminary round Tuesday of next week. The quarterfinals are Thursday. Those rounds will be contested on the fields of the higher seeds.

Boys’ lacrosse

Brunswick’s boys’ lacrosse team, the defending Class A North champion, took an 11-0 mark into its finale Thursday at home versus Messalonskee. Tuesday, the Dragons downed host Maranacook, 19-4. Brunswick will be the top seed for the playoffs.

Mt. Ararat finished 6-6 after losses at Messalonskee (18-10) and Lewiston (10-4). The Eagles will likely be the No. 7 seed for the playoffs.

In Class B North, Morse was 4-7 and eighth (10 teams qualify) after sandwiching wins at Lawrence (24-6) and at home over Oak Hill (15-6) around a 14-8 home loss to Lincoln Academy. The Shipbuilders closed the regular year at Freeport Thursday.

The boys’ lacrosse playoffs begin Monday with the preliminary round. The quarterfinals are June 8. Both rounds will be contested on the fields of the higher seeds.

Girls’ lacrosse

On the girls’ side, Morse will be the No. 2 seed behind defending regional champion Yarmouth in Class B North after closing the regular season 10-2 behind wins at Camden Hills (15-6) and at home over Gardiner (17-5).

Brunswick was 4-7 and fifth in Class A North after downing visiting Mt. Ararat (10-8) and falling at Edward Little (10-9). The Dragons closed at home versus Oxford Hills Thursday.

Mt. Ararat was 2-9 and 11th in the region (only eight teams make the playoffs) after beating visiting Oxford Hills (12-10) and falling at Brunswick (10-8). The Eagles closed Wednesday at Lewiston.

The girls’ lacrosse playoffs begin Monday with the preliminary round. The quarterfinals are June 8. Both rounds will be contested on the fields of the higher seeds.