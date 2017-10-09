Heat Pump Challenge comes to Falmouth

FALMOUTH — The Casco Bay Heat Pump Challenge is coming to town Saturday, Oct. 14. The initiative is designed to help residents save on energy bills, improve the comfort of their home, and reduce their carbon footprint through the installation of cold-climate heat pumps.

The event will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Mason-Motz Activity Center on Lunt Road. Participants get the chance to learn from home energy experts about how heat pumps and other home-efficiency upgrades can help save on energy bills and become more comfortable year-round.