Hatzenbuehler resigns from Portland School Board

PORTLAND — Stephanie Hatzenbuehler, the District 4 representative on the School Board, is resigning from her seat.

Hatzenbuehler said she plans to step down in September because she’s moving out of state with her family. Her seat is already up for election in November, so no special election will be needed.

When she leaves, Hatzenbuehler will be just a few months shy of completing her first three-year term on the board.

Nomination papers for the District 4 seat, as well as one of the at-large and the District 5 seat, are now available from the City Clerk’s Office and are due back by Aug. 28.