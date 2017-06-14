Harpswell voters OK retail sale of alcohol

HARPSWELL — Voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved the retail sale of liquor.

The question was split into two parts on the ballot: whether to permit sales on all days except Sunday, which passed 402-155, and on Sundays, which passed 350-216.

The passage means that beer, wine, and liquor are now available for retail sale and on-site consumption across the entire town, every day of the week.

Retailers still need to apply for state licenses to stock hard alcohol. Teri Pontibrand, who petitioned to put the question on the ballot and whose son owns the Bailey Island General Store, said applying for a license could take months.