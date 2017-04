HARPSWELL — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old girl reported missing Monday, April 10, from her charter school in Brunswick.

Lilia Simmons was last seen at Harpswell Coastal Academy at 2:30 p.m. She was reported missing by her mother, who lives in Harpswell.

Simmons is white with brown hair, 125 pounds, and 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact Detective Brian Ackerman at 774-1444.

