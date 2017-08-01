Harpswell seniors may be eligible for free home repairs

HARPSWELL — Applications for free home repairs for homeowners 60 and older who meet eligibility requirements are being accepted by Harpswell Aging at Home.

The team performs essential projects and maintenance for Harpswell’s aging population at no charge, in the effort to keep older adults safe, warm and dry. The initiative is funded through grants, and in partnership with Habitat for Humanity/7 Rivers.

Applicants should call the Town Office at 833-5771 to see whether they meet eligibility requirements for the free service.